Scoreless through 17 minutes, Holy Family Catholic erupted for four second-period goals, improving to 5-0 in the Wright County Conference with a 6-0 road win at New Prague on Feb. 25.
The Fire were 3-for-6 on the power play, getting scores from Luke Roelofs, Nick Blood and Jake Cameron.
Cameron netted his first multi-goal game, now with seven points over the last three games (two goals, five assists).
Jacob McPartland (goal, two assists) and Nick Strand (goal, assist) also lent a strong stick to the scoresheet.
Jack Olson stopped all 24 shots for his first varsity shutout with the Fire.
Holy Family Catholic (8-3-1) hosts Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2.
MINNETONKA 3, WAYZATA 3 OT
Hunter Newhouse's tying goal with one second left in regulation salvaged a 3-3 tie for Minnetonka at Wayzata on Feb. 25.
The Trojans beat the Skippers 4-3 and 5-3 in previous meetings in January.
Jake Schneider's second goal of the game gave Wayzata the 3-2 lead with 4:24 remaining.
Minnetonka held a 2-1 advantage through one period on tallies from Joe Brink and Reed Hanus. Brink answered a Wayzata goal just 13 seconds later for the 1-1 tie.
Kyle Briesemeister made 23 saves for the Skippers, which are 0-2-1 versus Wayzata and 8-1 versus the rest of the schedule in 2021.
Minnetonka heads to St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, Feb. 27 for a 7 p.m. clash.