Teddy Lagerback and Braedon Lacomy scored second-period goals, the Minnetonka defense and goaltender Brandon Shantz did the rest.
The Skippers held Edina to 16 total shots over the final two periods, 0-for-4 on the power play during the same stretch, a 3-1 final at Pagel Arena on Jan. 23.
A deficit just 1:19 into the contest, Minnetonka evened the game less than a minute later, a goal from Duke Kiffin.
Lagerback's goal in tight midway through the second period, and a power-play goal from Lacomy on a back door, put Minnetonka up for good at 3-1.
Shantz stopped 24-of-25 shots in net for Minnetonka, now 4-1 in the Lake Conference and 10-8 overall.
The Skippers host Wayzata at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. The Trojans beat Eden Prairie 2-1 on Jan. 23.
BENILDE-ST. MARGARET 4, CHANHASSEN 0
Outshot 39-5 through two periods, Chanhassen trailed by just a goal at Benilde-St. Margaret Jan. 23. The Red Knights, which finished with 61 shots, ended up winning 4-0 at St. Louis Park Rec Center.
Cooper Gay scored twice for the Red Knights, which are 2-1 in the Metro West Conference.
Chanhassen (6-11), 0-3 in league play, got 57 saves from Josh Weyandt.
Next up is a road game at Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25.