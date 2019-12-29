Having allowed nine goals over a two-game stretch, both victories, Minnetonka tightened up its goaltending and defense to post a 2-1 record at the Tradition at the Park in St. Louis Park Dec. 26-28.
A 3-2 loss to Maple Grove in overtime to begin the tournament, the Skippers topped No. 3-ranked Andover 2-1 and Benilde-St. Margaret 3-1 to finish off the week.
The marquee win came over Andover, the game-winner coming from Teddy Lagerback with 6:45 left in regulation. Brandon Shantz stopped 30-of-31 shots as the senior goaltender made 67 wins in the two victories.
Tyler Kueppers scored for the third consecutive game, his second goal of the game, in the victory over Benilde-St. Margaret. Kueppers netted the eventual winner on the power play with 4:46 remaining. Lagerback added an empty net insurance goal in the closing seconds.
Anders Irene made 33 saves with Duke Kiffin scoring a goal with assist in the overtime loss to fifth-ranked Maple Grove for Minnetonka (5-6).
CHASKA
The Hockey For Life Classic tournament was a turning point for Chaska in the 2018-19 season, a 3-0 record going a long way to get the Hawks the No. 2 seed in Section 2AA.
And while the Hawks won just one of three games this year, they showed the ability to play with the state's best once again.
Chaska forced overtime against No. 1 Eden Prairie with a third-period goal from Shane LaVelle, his second of the contest. The Hawks led 3-2 into the final stanza.
Chaska twice had one-goal leads in the second period as Bennett Jax and Jimmy Snuggerud also found the net in the 5-4 loss at the 4:31 mark of overtime.
Chaska (5-7-1) battled back for an overtime win against host Prior Lake in the tournament opener at Dakotah Arena by a 5-4 score. Nick Olmscheid netted the winner off a rebound from a Snuggerud shot just 23 seconds into extra time.
The Hawks trailed 4-1 before Max Burkholder scored twice with Snuggerud adding a goal to pull within 4-3. A William Magnuson tip of a Snuggerud shot tied the game with 1:10 left on the clock.
The third game in three days, Chaska was unable to beat Edina goaltender Louden Hogg in a 2-0 loss Dec. 28. The Hawks had a shot advantage of 25-22. Mark Overman scored goals in each of the final two periods.
Carter Wishart made 62 saves over the three games in net for Chaska.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Trey Fechko scored twice, including the game-winner in Holy Family Catholic's 2-1 victory over Elk River/Zimmerman on Dec. 27 in the second round of the Tradition at the Park in St. Louis Park.
The Fire finished the tournament with a 1-2 record, which included a top-10 loss to Andover by a 6-0 score.
Lucas Jorgenson, Jacob McPartland and Grant Limke netted goals in a 4-3 loss to Benilde-St. Margaret in the tournament opener. The Red Knights netted the winning goal with exactly four minutes left in regulation.
Dylan Halliwill stopped 35 shots for Holy Family Catholic (5-7) against Benilde-St. Margaret.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD
A second four-goal game from Nic Gustafson this season was part of a season-high output for Southwest Christian/Richfield in the tournament opener at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic Dec. 26-28 in Blaine.
The Stars were 1-1-1 in the tournament, defeating Spring Lake Park 9-0. Jeremiah Konkel and Jackson Olimb each registered a goal and three assists with Brody Hardacre and Cullen O'Connell each finishing with three points.
Max Lavin posted the 19-save shutout for the Stars.
Southwest Christian/Richfield, fourth in the bronze division after placing second in the open division in 2018-19, fell to Princeton in a shootout in the semifinals. The game was officially listed as a tie.
A pair of Gustafson tallies in the third period evened the score at three for the Stars, which outshot Princeton 17-6 over the final 17 minutes of regulation. Hardacre also scored with the man advantage, while Isaac Haugen made 29 saves.
Hardacre registered the lone tally for the Stars in a 5-1 loss to Simley in the tournament finale. Southwest Christian/Richfield enters the new year with a 4-6-1 record.
EASTVIEW 4, CHANHASSEN 1
Josh Weyandt made 35 saves, while Tyler Davidson scored on the power play for Chanhassen in a 4-1 home loss to Eastview on Saturday, Dec. 28 in Victoria.
The Storm are 5-6 into the 2020 portion of the schedule.
The Lightning jumped out to a 2-0 lead through one period, leading by as many as four before Chanhassen got on the board with assists to Cole Severson and Joe Gerebi.