Area hockey teams are in the midst of one last week of the regular season before the section hockey tournaments begin. With the stakes rising soon, here is a look at the four teams in the area and how they fare heading into the postseason.
Chanhassen
After a 19-6-1 season that ended in the first round of last year's section 2AA tournament, Chanhassen is 20-3 and looking for more. The Storm are in a tight race with Class 2A No. 1 Minnetonka (21-2) for the section’s top seed after beating the Skippers 4-1 Dec. 10.
Chanhassen opened the season with 16 consecutive wins following their season-opening loss Nov. 25. Of the team’s three losses, two of them have come to ranked opponents in No. 3 Andover and No. 7 Benilde-St. Margaret’s. However, the Storm will also bring an unblemished 7-0 record against section 2AA opponents into the playoffs.
As of Feb. 13, seven players have recorded at least 20 points and four have recorded more than 35 for a Chanhassen offense that averages almost five goals per game. A squad of juniors in Gavin Uhlenkamp (38), Tyler Smith (37), Jack Christ (36) and Caden Lee (36) lead the way offensively for the balanced Storm that ranks in the top 15 in points (278).
Defensively, Chanhassen has played well all season. Junior goaltender Kam Hendrickson has six of the Storm’s eight shutouts, while the defensive unit has allowed the second-least number of shots on goal in the state (415) and goals (31). Hendrickson also has a save percentage of .931.
Unless Minnetonka loses its last two games, Chanhassen will likely be the No. 2 seed in the section and host the first playoff game at the Victoria Recreation Center Feb. 23.
Holy Family
After winning another Wright County Conference championship, Holy Family (18-5) currently touts the third-best record in the section field along with one of the best offenses in the state.
Holy Family hit a bit of a bump in the middle of the season, including two losses in the East Grand Forks area. Now with two games remaining in the regular season, the Fire are in the midst of a 10-game win streak where they have outscored opponents 69-18 during that stretch.
Led by senior Parker Osborn (60), the Fire have seven players with more than 20 points. Sophomore Holden Pajor has also come on strong for the team with 53 points. Defensively, Holy Family has allowed 49 goals in 23 games and senior Bennett Reinhard has a save percentage of .894.
With an offense that is number one in the state in points at 380, it will likely be challenging for opponents to slow down the Fire’s attack. Holy Family has not faced many Class 2A ranked opponents, going 1-1 with a 3-2 win over Edina Nov. 28 and 4-3 loss to St. Thomas Academy Dec. 17. The Fire have also played only three section foes, as they beat Prior Lake 4-3 Dec. 8 and Eden Prairie 3-2 Jan. 12 but fell 3-2 to Shakopee Dec. 1.
As the No. 5 seed in last season’s tournament, Holy Family fell to eventual section champion Prior Lake. In the current standings, the Fire would play the Lakers again in the first round of the tournament, hosting them at the Victoria Recreation Center.
Chaska
While the season has not gone as Chaska (7-15-1) hoped, the Hawks have won three of their last five games and are looking for a clean slate in the section 2AA tournament.
The team made a strong push to the section championship last season as the tournament’s No. 3 seed, but they will likely be in for a tougher return path. Chaska currently sits at the No. 7 seed in the section tournament with a 2-6 record against section foes, winning 5-4 over Eden Prairie Dec. 29 and 6-2 Feb. 7 against Bloomington Jefferson. While the Hawks have a losing record against Class 2A ranked opponents, they have played tough against teams like Rogers (3-3 tie) and Cretin-Derham Hall (3-2 win).
Seven players have recorded 11 or more points thus far for the Hawks, including seniors Ty Broten (18) and Blake Markwell (17). Chaska has also rotated through three different goaltenders, with senior Max Maginnis recording the most minutes (590) and a save percentage of .857.
After a streak of never facing off in the postseason, Chaska and Chanhassen could be set to meet in the section 2AA first round for the second year in a row. Chaska hosted Chanhassen in the No. 3-No. 6 seed matchup, but the tables have turned as the Storm would host the Hawks in a likely No. 2 vs.-No. 7 seed.
In terms of other section 2AA foes, Minnetonka currently ranks No. 1 in Class 2A, setting the Skippers up to be the No. 1 seed in the section. Shakopee (14-8), Eden Prairie (11-11-1) and Prior Lake (11-12-1) are lingering in the middle of the pack, and Bloomington Jefferson is 3-19-1.
Class A
After landing in the middle of the pack in last season’s tournament, Southwest Christian/Richfield (12-7-4) is looking at a similar start but hoping for a different end to this season’s section 2A tournament.
The Stars are currently fifth out of 11 teams in the section 2A standings with a 6-5-1 record against postseason foes. If they are to remain as a top five seed in the tournament, the Stars would not have to play in the first round like they did last season. As the No. 6 seed in the playoffs last season, Southwest Christian/Richfield beat Bloomington Kennedy 6-3 in round one but then fell 2-1 at Orono.
The team has been playing well in the latter half of the season, with a 7-3 record since Jan. 17. The Stars, however, are 1-2 against Class A ranked opponents, losing to No. 9 Delano twice and beating No. 10 New Ulm.
Offensively, senior Caleb Bendell (31) and junior Jared Greiner (26) lead the Stars in points, while junior Jannes Kamp has a save percentage of .933. The Stars also have the sixth-best save percentage as a team at .928.
If the standings hold, Class A No. 3 Orono would be the No. 1 seed in section 2A, followed by Delano. Southwest Christian/Richfield would then play defending section champion Minneapolis.