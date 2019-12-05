An early-season Section 2AA showdown went to visiting Prior Lake, a pair of Preston Lindholm third-period tallies in a 3-1 win over Minnetonka Dec. 5.
Lindholm's winner came short-handed at the 2:02 mark of the final period. He added an empty-netter with nine ticks left.
Minnetonka (1-3) had a short-lived lead in the second period, a goal from Braedon Lacomy from Teddy Lagerback. Prior Lake evened the score just 45 seconds later, a power-play goal from Alex Bump.
Brandon Shantz stopped 19-of-21 shots faced for the Skippers, which are at St. Thomas Academy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
CHANHASSEN 4, WACONIA 2
Braedan Sanders scored twice, leading Chanhassen to its second win, a 4-2 road decision at Waconia Dec. 5.
Brody Amrhein made 11 saves in nets for the Storm, improving to 2-0.
Jack Willis' goal, just 71 seconds into the final period, extended Chanhassen's lead to 3-1.
Sanders, who netted a goal in the second period, added to his total with a power-play score with 4:47 remaining from Cam Martin.
Tyler Davidson also scored for the Storm in the opening period.
Chanhassen (2-2) concludes a three-game week on Saturday at 3 p.m. versus New Prague in Victoria.
ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 7, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 6 OT
Despite scoring five goals over the first 17 minutes, Holy Family Catholic was unable to hold the lead, a 7-6 loss in overtime at St. Michael-Albertville on Dec. 5.
Cody Kelly scored off an assist from Casey Laylin on the power play at the 2:43 mark of extra time for the winner.
St. Michael-Albertville forced overtime with a goal with 1.4 seconds left in regulation.
The Knights led 3-0 before the Fire netted five consecutive goals over the final nine minutes of the first period.
Holy Family Catholic (1-3) is at Mound-Westonka at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
MOUND-WESTONKA 7, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD 2
Southwest Christian/Richfield scored twice in the third period, but Mound-Westonka found the net four more times as well, defeating the Stars 7-2 on Dec. 5.
The Stars are 0-3 overall into a 5 p.m. contest on Saturday, Dec. 7 against Waconia at Chaska Community Center.