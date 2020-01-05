If you counted out Holy Family Catholic early in the season when they had just three wins in eight games, you better take notice after the Fire boys hockey team swept a northern trip Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.
Holy Family Catholic won 5-1 at Greenway and 4-2 at Grand Rapids to improve to 7-7 on the season.
Leading scorer Trey Fechko scored twice in the third period, now 10 tallies on the season, part of a 59-27 shot advantage versus Greenway. Nick Blood and Lucas Jorgenson opened the scoring in the first period.
Grant Limke added to the lead at 3-0 with his fifth goal of the season for the Fire, which got 26 saves from Dylan Halliwill in net.
Holy Family Catholic, seven games into 10 consecutive contests away from the home rink in Victoria, got second-period goals from Ben Reddan and Marc Lund, to extend the advantage to 3-1 versus Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks outshot the Fire 36-18. An empty netter from Blood in the final minute preserved the win for Halliwill, who made 34 saves in his 13th start of the season.
Ten different Fire players recorded a single point in the second weekend victory.
Holy Family Catholic, which plays the next four contests against Wright County Conference opponents, travels to Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Jan. 7, Waconia on Jan. 9 and Delano on Jan. 14.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN/RICHFIELD
Outshot 35-20 through two periods, Southwest Christian/Richfield trailed just one goal on the scoreboard, eventually falling 5-2 to Breck School on Jan. 2 at Richfield Ice Arena.
The Stars were 2-for-5 on the power play, getting goals from Nic Gustafson and Jeremiah Konkel. The second tally drew Southwest Christian/Richfield within 3-2 at the 6:02 mark of the third period.
Stars goaltender Isaac Haugen made 49 saves, two of the four goals allowed coming down a player.
Southwest Christian/Richfield (4-7-1) plays Minneapolis at Parade Ice Garden at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
MINNETONKA
Blueliners scored three times, leading Minnetonka to its fifth win in six games, a 5-2 road win over Wayzata at Plymouth Ice Arena on Jan. 2.
The Skippers led 4-0 on goals from Duke Kiffin, Nic Henry, Dylan Zitzloff, and Griffin Streeter.
Wayzata drew within 4-2 before an empty netter from James Miller sealed the sixth victory of the season for the Skippers.
Brandon Shantz stopped 24-of-26 shots to improve to 5-5 in 10 starts.
Minnetonka (6-7) fell to visiting Duluth East 2-1 despite a 44-17 shot advantage on Jan. 4 at Pagel Arena. The eventual winner came on the power play in the second period.
Minnetonka fired 16 shots on net over the final 17 minutes, but were unable to get the equalizer. Hunter Newhouse opened the scoring for the Skippers from Streeter and Nick Baer.
Konrad Kausch made a career-high 43 saves for Duluth East (6-6).
Minnetonka, 2-0 in the Lake Conference, hosts Buffalo at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.