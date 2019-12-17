Seniors Jack Willis and Jack Hudnut sent Chanhassen to the locker room after one period up two goals, the Storm prevailing in a 5-1 decision over Hopkins on Dec. 17 in Victoria.
The senior class accounted for four goals and seven total points, including an assist from Parker Thomas, who made his debut this season.
Ryan Nicholson, Evan Hegenes and Tyler Davidson also scored for the Storm, now 4-4 overall.
Josh Weyandt registered 31 saves in the win for Chanhassen, next at Apple Valley on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
ROSEMOUNT 7, CHASKA 0
Chaska played with top-5 Rosemount for the better-part of two periods, outshooting the Irish in the first period. Yet they trailed on the scoreboard throughout.
Rosemount scored seven times on 21 shots, shutting out host Chaska 7-0 on Dec. 17 at Chaska Community Center.
Luke Levandowski netted two goals with two assists to lead the Irish, now 7-1 overall.
Chaska (3-4-1) hosts Buffalo on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
ORONO 5, HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2
Class A fourth-ranked Orono remained unbeaten at 7-0-1, a 5-2 win over Holy Family Catholic on Dec. 17 in Victoria.
The Spartans scored four times in the second period, getting a pair of goals from Bradley Walker. Gus Hendrickson also netted a pair of power-play tallies.
Holy Family Catholic, which led 1-0 on a late first-period marker from Trey Fechko with the man-advantage, got back into the game at 3-2 on a score from Nick Blood.
Dylan Halliwill made 20 saves in net for Holy Family Catholic (3-4). The Fire are at Lakeville South and Hasse Arena on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.