John Dahl scored a career-high six goals, while Tyr Christianson totaled seven points on four tallies as top seed Chanhassen defeated No. 8 Mound-Westonka 20-5 in the Section 2 quarterfinals on June 3.
The Storm will host No. 4 seed Eden Prairie in a rematch of the 2019 section championship at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 7.
A 10-3 advantage at halftime, Chanhassen netted six shots in the third quarter to extend the lead to 16-5.
Dylan Kendrick, Mitchell Breza, Jackson Smith, and Ben Schmidt each had two goals for the Storm with Brady Grandstaff adding a goal and two assists with Carter Van Holland finishing with a career-high five assists.
Chanhassen won 10-of-17 face-offs, including seven from Kendrick, who also had a team-high six ground ball pick-ups. Other defensive leaders with Cade Reding and Charlie Knauss with four ground balls.
MINNETONKA 15, CHASKA 0
Third-seeded Minnetonka notched its 11th win of the season, a 15-0 shutout of No. 6 seed Chaska in the Section 2 quarterfinals on June 3.
The Hawks, coming off a 12-2 win in the post-season opener, completed the season with an 8-7 record.
No statistics were available for the game.
Minnetonka is at No. 2 seed Shakopee at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 7, in the semifinal round.