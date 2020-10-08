Chanhassen jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half, only to see St. Louis Park take a one-goal advantage in the second half Oct. 8.
Trailing 3-2 late, Ben Giles corralled a loose ball after Aaron Dodge forced a turnover from the Orioles goaltender, scoring with 2:10 left to salvage a 3-3 draw.
Chanhassen was 4-4-3 in the Metro West Conference, finishing fifth overall.
Chaska was the league champion with a 9-1-1 record followed by Benilde-St. Margaret (8-3) and St. Louis Park (7-2-2).
The Storm took a 2-0 lead on a Christian Lange goal off a corner kick before Braeden Sanders tracked down a long pass from Dodge in front of the St. Louis Park goaltender.
The Orioles took a 3-2 advantage on a penalty kick goal in the second half.
Chanhassen opens the Section 2AA playoffs, on the road, on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Potential opponents could be Shakopee, Chaska or Minnetonka.
MINNETONKA 0, ST. MICHAEL-ALBERTVILLE 0
Peter McNabb saved the only shot faced by Minnetonka goaltenders in a 0-0 draw with St. Michael-Albertville Oct. 8.
The Skippers finished the regular season with a 7-3-1 record and third place in the Lake Conference.
Wayzata and Edina were one-two in the Lake Conference.
Minnetonka opens the Section 2AA playoffs on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 2, MOUND-WESTONKA 1
Jake Bettin's pass into the penalty box bounced off a Mound-Westonka defender right to the foot of Jon Brain for the game-winner with seven seconds remaining in Southwest Christian's 2-1 victory Oct. 8.
Goal by Jon Brain in the final 10 seconds to lead the Stars to victory!! Boys varsity soccer final: 2-1 versus Mound Westonka. @ChanChaskaSport pic.twitter.com/QjzTf9M9U9— SWCHS Athletics (@swchssports) October 8, 2020
Brain and Bettin connected earlier in the half, this time Bettin scoring, for the Stars' first goal.
Bergen Rosdahl made four saves for Southwest Christian, which enters the Section 6A playoffs with a 6-5 record.