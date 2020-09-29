Chaska coming off a rivalry win over Chanhassen, St. Louis Park doing the same with Benilde-St. Margaret, Tuesday's match-up between top teams in the Metro West Conference was even greater of appearance.
The Hawks passed yet another test, scoring once in each half, defeating the Orioles 2-1 to complete the season sweep of the defending league champions.
Ethan Ducklow and David Garcia, who returned after missing the Chanhassen contest, scored for Chaska.
The Hawks are 7-1-1 with 22 points followed by Benilde-St. Margaret (6-1, 21 points) and St. Louis Park (5-2-1, 16 points).
Chaska and Benilde meet in the regular season finale on Oct. 6. The Hawks are at winless Robbinsdale Cooper on Thursday, Oct. 1.
CHANHASSEN 2, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 1
Winless and goalless in three consecutive matches, Chanhassen scored a big 2-1 win over Bloomington Jefferson, getting the game-winner in the 79th minute on Sept. 29.
Senior Silver Diaz Ortiz netted his first career goal with 90 seconds left to break the 1-all tie.
A free kick from Christian Lange bounced off a Jefferson defender to the head of Alex Miller and then off to Braedan Sanders. His heads up pass upfield to the foot of Diaz Ortiz resulted in a shot into the open goal.
Chanhassen is now 4-3-2 overall in the Metro West Conference.
Sanders opened the scoring, finishing a long throw-in from Lange into the box. After a failed clear, Sanders found the loose ball for the score.
Bloomington Jefferson tied the game on a free kick, a header in front of Chanhassen goaltender Caden Carlson from Brenden Akum on a pass from Dylan Goedderz.
Chanhassen hosts Benilde-St. Margaret at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
WAYZATA 4, MINNETONKA 0
Second-ranked Minnetonka has outscored teams not named Wayzata 30-1, posting six wins. Versus the Trojans, the Sept. 29 contest was much of the same from Sept. 3.
Third-ranked Wayzata, which beat the Skippers 3-0 in the first meeting, won 4-0 in the rematch.
Rukshen Ambrose, Daniel Lyadov, Joe Highfield, and Aidan McGoogan all scored for the Trojans, which led 2-0 at halftime.
Jamie Deneen was credited with six saves for Minnetonka.
Next up for the Skippers is a 5 p.m. contest at Eden Prairie on Thursday, Oct. 1.
BLAKE SCHOOL 2, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 1
Southwest Christian suffered its third consecutive one-goal loss, a 2-1 home decision versus Blake School Sept. 29.
The Stars have been defeated recently by Breck School, Minnehaha Academy and Orono.
Southwest Christian took the 1-0 lead in the first half, a goal from Jon Brain from Jake Bettin.
Blake School got tallies from Jackson Lagos and Nate Gullickson.
Southwest Christian hosts Heritage Christian at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 2, ROCKFORD 0
Dominating play Sept. 28, Holy Family Catholic held just a one-goal lead late in a road contest at Rockford/Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted.
A late goal from Bishop Schugel produced the final score of 2-0 for the Fire.
Eric Oconitrillo opened the scoring with a penalty-kick goal in the first half.
Holy Family (5-1-3) is now 4-1-1 in the Wright County Conference.
Next up is senior night with Jordan at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.