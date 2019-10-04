Edina has 15 wins in 15 matches, none unlikely more than thrilling than the two contests with Minnetonka.
After rallying from a 2-1 deficit in a 3-2 win on Sept. 14, the Hornets saw the Skippers come from behind in the season's second meeting Oct. 3.
In the end, though, Edina improved to 11-0 in the Lake Conference in a second 3-2 final.
Dylan Olson netted his team-leading 16th and 17th goals, two minutes and seven seconds apart, for Minnetonka in the second half.
Niko Scheibal, up at forward, had his cross deflected right to the left foot of Olson, unmarked in front of the net, for the tying goal with 24:15 left on the clock.
Edina captain Will Swanda's rebound strike off a corner kick proved to be the game-winner with 17:16 remaining. Swanda scored twice in the match with Eddy Rosenthal also finding the net.
Edina, which beat Minnetonka 3-2 in first meeting, regains lead with 17:16 remaining.— Eric Kraushar (@ChanChaskaSport) October 3, 2019
Will Swanda @edinahornets pic.twitter.com/FYDRrArHc5
Kai Haroldson stopped seven shots for second-place Minnetonka, which suffered just its second loss in 15 matches (10-2-3).
The Skippers close out the regular season at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Michael-Albertville.