Chanhassen has played 40 minutes of solid soccer. They led unbeaten Orono -- the only time the Spartans have trailed this season -- they were tied at halftime with Metro West Conference leader St. Louis Park as well as Bloomington Kennedy and ranked Holy Family Catholic.
Chanhassen has played 90 minutes of solid defense. They held Chaska and Prior Lake scoreless in back-to-back 0-0 draw.
But Tuesday night, Chanhassen put together a complete 80 minutes, and the result was their first victory of the season, a 3-0 win over Bloomington Jefferson Sept. 28.
Senior Aaron Dodge scored twice, once in each half, for the Storm.
"Against teams like Orono and St. Louis Park, I felt like we came out strong and played very well in the first half, but then lost focus in the second half. Tonight it felt good to put together a strong 80 minutes and carry our momentum from the first half to the second," Chanhassen senior captain Mason Drazen said.
Like the Orono game, Chanhassen scored in the opening minutes, Dodge finding the back of the net.
"The momentum we got from that goal was huge, and it was really helpful to go into the second half with a lead. I think that gave the team the motivation to put in a full 80 minute effort," Chanhassen senior captain Tim Klein said.
One half's effort is one half's effort. Chanhassen, which utilized all 11 players on the field, showing creativity in passing and play, extended that effort throughout the game.
Konner Gunwall gave the Storm a 2-0 lead from Isaac Cameron before Dodge finished off the scoring with under seven minutes to play.
After a winless streak of nine matches to begin the season, getting that first win, on the home field, with strong support from the girls soccer team, felt good.
"It felt great getting that first varsity win for many players on the team especially in front of our home crowd. It was great to hear our winning anthem Sweet Caroline come on the loud speakers after the game," Drazen said.
And credit goes to the captains, which includes junior Colten Kaucher, that led a young team, despite 12 seniors, through the journey.
"Through the season I’ve just been saying, just keep our heads up and focus on the next game, because we can’t go back and change past games. We can only change how we play in the future," Klein said.
"It was definitely tough to keep everyone motivated after we started off the season the way we did. As captains we just tried to keep the team focusing on the next one knowing it was all going come together as we played in so many tight games," Drazen said.
It was the second consecutive win over Bloomington Jefferson after back-to-back shutout losses in 2018 and 2019.
Chanhassen (1-6-3) is at Waconia at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
ST. LOUIS PARK 5, CHASKA 2
Bennett Kouame netted a hat trick as St. Louis Park moved into sole possession of first place of the Metro West Conference with a 5-2 road win at Chaska on Sept. 28.
The Orioles are 6-0 in the league standings, a half-game ahead of Orono, which played to a 1-1 draw with Benilde-St. Margaret on Tuesday.
A 2-0 score at halftime, St. Louis Park added two tallies over the first 20 minutes of the second half, including a free kick score from just outside the penalty box.
Nicholas Kent and Abdi Abdullahi each scored for the Orioles as well.
Chaska, which scored two goals late in the contest, off the feet of Evan McCormick and Moody Youssef, is 0-5-1 in Metro West Conference play, and 1-8-1 overall into Thursday's 7 p.m. road match at Bloomington Jefferson.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC 4, MONTICELLO 3
Who doesn't enjoy a little offense in soccer?
A 2-1 halftime deficit, second-half scores from Thomas Laaksonen, Finn Olsen and Eric Oconitrillo vaulted Holy Family Catholic to a 4-3 win over visiting Monticello on Sept. 28.
The Fire, ranked No. 4 in Class A, are 6-3-2 overall.
Holy Family Catholic's first goal came off an Oconitrillo corner kick, a header from Braylon Cummings.
Charlie Ficek fed Laaksonen for the tying goal in the 50th minute before back-to-back scores in the 53rd and 59th minute, the eventual winner on a free kick goal from Oconitrillo, pushed the lead to 4-2.
Dylan Ehlers was credited with 17 saves in net for Holy Family Catholic, which hosts Mound-Westonka at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
MINNETONKA 2, WAYZATA 0
Minnetonka handed second-ranked Wayzata its second loss of the season, pulling within a half-game of first place in the Lake Conference standings, in a 2-0 win on Sept. 28.
Alex Gonikman and Parker Flynn netted goals in the second half for the Skippers after a scoreless first 40 minutes.
Peyton Olson stopped all four shots in the Minnetonka shutout.
The Skippers are 4-1-1 in Lake Conference play. Wayzata (5-2), Eden Prairie (4-2-2) and Edina (4-2-2) are all in the league title hunt.
Minnetonka, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A, hosts Eden Prairie at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.
BLAKE SCHOOL 2, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 1
Eight-win Blake School handed Class A third-ranked Southwest Christian its second loss of the season, a 2-1 final on Sept. 28 in Hopkins.
The Stars tied the score at one on a 50-plus yard free kick from goaltender Adam Tebbs that found the head of Camden Mellema.
September 29, 2021
The Bears retook the lead, getting goals from Jonah Halper and Shungu Zimbwa off assists from Karsten Farris.
Tebbs made six saves in net for Southwest Christian (8-2-2), which hosts Delano in the Wright County Conference finale at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30.