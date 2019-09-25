No goals in 90 minutes of action, so is life in Lake Conference soccer.
The Minnetonka and Wayzata boys played to a scoreless draw in regulation and overtime Sept. 24 in Plymouth.
The Skippers are 4-1-3 in conference play, tied with Eden Prairie for second place behind leader Edina.
Minnetonka (8-1-3) hosts Eden Prairie at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26.
BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 3, CHASKA 1
Bloomington Kennedy improved to 3-1 in the Metro West Conference, a 3-1 road win at Chaska Sept. 24.
The Hawks are 0-4 in league play.
Dennis Mensah scored twice for the Eagles, which led 3-0 at halftime. Mohamed Mohamoud also netted a goal with Dylan Sanchez with two assists.
Chaska, which had a goal taken away due to a foul and had a shot steered away from the goal line, got one back in the second half on an Ethan Ducklow penalty kick goal.
It was Ducklow's team-leading eighth goal of the season.
Chaska (3-8-1) is at rival Chanhassen on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.