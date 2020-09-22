Five past meetings over the last four seasons, Holy Family Catholic and Waconia have played low-scoring, tight matches, resulting in three one-goal Fire wins and a pair of draws.
On Tuesday in Victoria, despite 12 second-half shots, four on net, Holy Family Catholic was unable to score the go-ahead goal, tying Waconia 1-1.
The Fire are now 4-1-3 on the season.
Finn Dowling's free kick into the box was headed into the back of the net by Gavin Lund in the 20th minute for Holy Family Catholic.
Waconia (4-0-2) answered 10 minutes later, a penalty kick goal evening the match at one.
Dylan Ehlers came up large late for the Fire, making two key saves to salvage the tie.
Holy Family Catholic is at Rockford/Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted on Monday, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m.
CHASKA 2, BLOOMINGTON JEFFERSON 2
Twice Chaska held one-goal leads, scoring early in each half, but host Bloomington Jefferson came back both times, resulting in a 2-2 draw Sept. 22 at Bloomington Stadium.
The Jaguars entered the match winless in six contests.
Chaska, at 5-1-1, leads Benilde-St. Margaret (5-0) by a single point for the Metro West Conference title.
Chaska got on the board in the fourth minute, a Fabrizio Arenas cross into the box missing a Jefferson defender's foot, resulting in a hard shot and goal from David Garcia.
Tied at one on a Josh Anderson score for the Jaguars, Garcia, team leader with 11 goals, finished a cross from Arenas after he corralled a pass on a free kick set play from Josh Wackerfuss.
Aidan Atkins tied the game at two with 26 minutes remaining for the 2-2 score.
Chaska hosts Chanhassen at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Chaska Middle School West Stadium.
BLOOMINGTON KENNEDY 1, CHANHASSEN 0
Chanhassen was just minutes from a victory over Bloomington Kennedy on Aug. 29, the contest ending in a 1-1 score.
Scoreless for much of the Sept. 21 rematch at Bloomington Stadium, a second-half goal from Jesus Ciriaco Mundo on a free kick from just outside the box in the 65th minute was the difference for the Eagles in a 1-0 final.
Ciriaco Mundo's shot from just outside the box was screened to Storm goaltender Caden Carlson.
Chanhassen is now 3-2-2 overall into Thursday's road contest at 7:15 p.m. at Chaska Middle School West Stadium versus the Hawks.
MINNEHAHA ACADEMY 3, SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN 2
Jonathan Karpenko scored three times, twice in the second half, as visiting Minnehaha Academy handed Southwest Christian a 3-2 loss on Sept. 22.
Jon Brain netted a first-half goal for the Stars, which are 3-3 overall.
Brain gave Southwest Christian an early 1-0 lead on a breakaway score.
The Stars are back at home at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 versus Orono.