Head Coach: Joe Mau
Top returners: Captains Evan Bock, Josiah Dunker and Reese Hodgins. Bock, a Wisconsin commit, is a returning state champion in the 100 butterfly, state runner-up in the 50 free and a member of the state champion 200 free and 400 free relay teams; Dunker is a returning fifth-place finisher at state in the 100 free, fourth place at state in the 100 backstroke and a member of the state Champion 400 free relay; Hodgins, a Missouri State commit, was seventh at state in the 200 free and ninth in the 100. He was also a member of the state champion 200 free and 400 free relay teams.
Season outlook: "With no Invitationals this season, the Storm Hawks are looking to go undefeated in dual meets this season, capture their first ever Section 2AA title, and compete against Edina for the Boys State Swim & Dive Championship at the State Meet in 2021. The boys have very high individual and team goals, but have put in the work to prepare to make those goals a reality. They are working very hard and are focused every day in practice," Mau said. "This is by far the most hard-working, determined swimming and diving team that I have ever had the pleasure to coach in my career."
Schedule highlights: "The boys highlighted meets are right at the beginning of the season, as they face a tough challenge on the road at Minnetonka in our first dual meet of the season on Jan. 15. The Skippers finished right behind the Storm Hawks last year at the state meet and will be a great test for us to open our season. We next travel to St. Michael-Albertville to compete against the Knights in another tough road test on Jan. 19. STMA’s boys swim program has been a constant staple in the top 15 teams in the state over the past 10 years, so another great test awaits us, the head coach said.
"Our third meet of the season takes the Storm Hawks to Breck-Blake to race and dive against the defending Class A State champions on Friday, January 22. We will race in a 4-lane pool, so every event counts and there will be many fast swims and incredible dives. Our schedule is tough, but if you want to be the best, you need to compete against the best and the Storm Hawks plan on doing just that!" he added.
Head Coach: Kristen Phillips
Top returners: Senior Ben Binder (seventh place 200 IM/18th 100 back at state meet; second place 200 IM/third place 100 back at sections), All-American, all-state; senior Knute Wargin (10th place 100 breast/ninth place 500 free at state meet; first place 500 free/third place 100 breast at sections), all-state honorable mention; senior Oliver Poitevent (second place diver at the state meet; runner-up at sections and True Team State) All-American, all-state.
Season outlook: "We have a strong group of upperclassmen returning this year, led by our senior class. They have been great leaders! We have an outstanding group of newcomers that we are excited about as well. Overall, our team is looking strong in the pool and on the boards," Phillips said.
Conference outlook: "We’re looking forward to competing against the Lake Conference. We have the opportunity to go head to head with the best teams in the state every week. Our conference is deep, so we have to be ready to step up and perform at every meet," the coach said.