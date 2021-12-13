Evan Bock, Sam Brennan, Josiah Dunker, and Reese Hodgins stood atop the podium at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota, state champions in their final race together, the second-fastest 400-yard freestyle time in state high school history.
The same four Chaska/Chanhassen swimmers earlier in the meet posted a state-record time in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Add in six top-eight individual finishes, four other top-16 times, and the Storm Hawks were second to Edina in the team standings for a third consecutive season.
Those four swimmers are now graduated, leaving leadership in the hands of others.
"This year's captains lead this squad with both speed and effort in practice," Chaska/Chanhassen coach Joe Mau said.
Both schools are well represented. Chaska has seniors AJ Dehnke, Brayden Slavik, and Andrew Pana.
"Both Dehnke and Slavik competed in last year's state meet and are looking to return. Pana is a quiet, steady leader who is looking to take that step up to compete at the state meet this year," Mau said.
Chanhassen has seniors Miguel Francois and William Currie, both veterans of the Section 2AA Meet roster the past two seasons and are looking to also step up to the state meet competition," the coach said.
Junior Lucas Becker is also returning from last year's state team and is looking to back and make a splash this year.
New swimmers will have to contribute for Chaska/Chanhassen this season for them to equal their success before the championship season. In the opening meet, a quadrangular event at Buffalo with Moorhead and Delano/Watertown-Mayer, the Storm Hawks showed good depth in handily winning the team title.
Chaska/Chanhassen had the four fastest times in the 200 individual medley, winning 10 of the 11 swimming events.
Slavik, primarily a distance freestyle last season, posted a winning time in the IM race in 2:05:56, followed by teammates Francois (2:07.59), Alex Meyer (2:09.11), and Danton Dale (2:11.77).
Sophomore Casey Bretz was first in both the 100-yard butterfly (55.66) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.53) with Slavik joining him in third place in the butterfly (57.89).
"They both seem to be on a mission to be the hardest workers in practice every day and truly have stepped up in meets so far this season. They are focused, quiet, and lead the team with their daily effort in practice and they are ready to compete in any event I ask them to race. Truly remarkable swimming athletes," Mau said.
Becker was first in the 200-yard freestyle (1:51.26) followed by freshman Casey Parker (1:53.66) in third place. Dehnke and Pana were also first and third in the 50-yard freestyle with times of 23.50 and 23.71.
Francois and Dehnke scored victories in the 100- and 500-yard freestyle races in 51.13 and 5:04.33, while Meyer was runner-up in the backstroke event in 58.95 seconds.
Chaska/Chanhassen was first to the wall in all three relays, including first- and second-place finishes in the opening race, the 200 medley. Dehnke, Dale, Slavik, and Pana were less than a second faster than teammates Meyer, Francois, Pana, and Trevon Westover (1:45.48 and 1:46.21).
Becker, Francois, Slavik, and Becker in the 200 freestyle relay (1:31.06) and Becker, Parker, Meyer, and Bretz in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.51) also had winning efforts.
Chaska/Chanhassen had four of the competition's top five divers in Adam Wilson (274.0), Micah Brecht (267.8), Tyler Jarrad (228.90), and Jack Matthews (200.40).
While Saturday's meet was a good starting point, the Storm Hawks Invitational this weekend at Pioneer Ridge Middle School is at another level.
"This weekend's Storm Hawk Invite is bringing together some of the best swimming and diving teams in the state. Everyone is fast and has deep rosters, so it will be a great challenge for us to rise to the occasion. The tradition of excellence coming onto our pool deck from Stillwater, Minnetonka, Wayzata, St. Michael-Albertville, and Breck-Blake is amazing and we are looking forward to the challenge of successfully competing against them on Saturday. This meet will really tell us where we are at with our training," Mau said.
Diving is at 9 a.m. with swimming at 1 p.m.