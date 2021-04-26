Dodging rain drops and snow flakes and batting cold and windy conditions to start the 2021 season has been a challenge for area boys tennis teams.
CHASKA
Two Metro West Conference opponents, Bloomington Kennedy and Robbinsdale Cooper, were unable to field teams last week. Cooper has cancelled the tennis season, while Kennedy only sent a JV team.
Chaska (1-1) is at Bloomington Jefferson at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27.
CHANHASSEN
Aggressive play were the key words in Chanhassen's 7-0 win over St. Louis Park on April 22. The Storm won 14 of 15 sets with Konner Gunwall pulling out a 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 victory at first singles for the sweep.
Other Chanhassen singles winners were Liam Van Asten (6-0, 7-5), Irwin Montalvo (6-2, 6-3) and Theo Pirvu (6-0, 6-0).
The Storm lost just nine games in three doubles matches including a 6-1, 6-1 win from Drew Jensen and Jordan Tollefson at second doubles.
Josh Katof and Mick Fitzgibbons (6-4, 6-0) and Billy McNeely and Alex Jensen (6-3, 6-0) also won in the first and third positions.
Chanhassen is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Facing a short-handed Hutchinson squad with six freshmen in the line-up, Holy Family Catholic earned straight-set victories at all seven positions in a 7-0 road win on April 20.
Jack Schaefer (6-2, 6-2), Aidan O'Donnell (6-0, 6-2) and Drew Pearson (6-2, 7-6) won at first through third singles for the Fire, which gained a default victory in the fourth position.
Doubles winners for the Fire were Nick Blood and Jacob McPartland (6-3, 6-3), Jake Cameron and Tommy Agerland (6-1, 6-2) and Brandon Sieve and Finn Dowling (6-2, 6-1).
Holy Family Catholic also lost to Breck School and Orono last week.
MINNETONKA
Three matches went three sets, Minnetonka prevailing in all of them in a 7-0 win over Buffalo on April 20.
Maddox Landell (6-0, 6-2), Hari Chidambaram (6-4, 6-2), Nathan Keese (1-6, 6-3, 6-1), and Sam Cote (6-2, 3-6, 6-4) were singles winners for the Skippers.
Mats Van Gorkum and Soham Sodhi needed a third set at second doubles for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win for Minnetonka.
Other Skipper doubles winners were Graham Ward and William Wheaton (6-4, 6-1) and Robert Wang and Winston Wheaton (6-2, 6-3).
SOUTHWEST CHRISTIAN
Matches against Minnehaha Academy and Providence Academy were rescheduled for warmer days ahead.
The Stars play at Valley View Park against Holy Angels at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26.