Brandon Antl, former men's assistant coach at Macalester College, has been named the new head girls basketball coach at Holy Family Catholic in Victoria.
Antl replaces Adrian Turner, who led the Fire for two seasons, including a consolation state championship run in 2019.
Turner is moving back to Louisiana with his fiancé and has taken a graduate assistant position at his alma mater, Grambling State University.
Prior to his time at Macalester, Antl served as a graduate assistant coach for two seasons at Benedictine College, a Catholic NAIA school in Atchison, Kansas. In addition to his experience coaching at the collegiate level, Antl also arrives at Holy Family with previous varsity girls and AAU experience.
"High character, strong work ethic, love for the game. Well deserved Brandon!" said Abe Woldelassie, head men's basketball coach at Macalester.
Antl began his career as an assistant coach with the MN Stars girls AAU program, and eventually became a head coach with the MN Rise boys program, before joining the MN Fury program, where he currently coaches the 15U Boys. Coach Antl also spent two seasons as the varsity girls head coach at Alden-Conger High School, located in southern Minnesota.
Antl is originally from Albert Leamand completed his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota-Duluth in 2013, with a major in Marketing and a minor in Coaching. He then went on to complete his Master of Business Administration degree in 2019 from Benedictine College.
"Coach Antl’s breadth of experience at the high school, college, and AAU levels will be a tremendous asset as he begins the process of leading our program, as will his experience coaching at a Catholic school. His commitment to creating a culture of growth and empowerment, with the student athlete at the center, closely aligns with our mission as a school, and gives us even more reasons to be excited for the future of Fire Girls Basketball," HFCHS Athletic Director Nick Tibesar said.