C3 Lacrosse, which serves the communities of Chanhassen, Chaska, Carver and Victoria, has spots available for boys and girls at the 6U, 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U level teams with registration open until April 4.
According to the organization, Lacrosse is a fun and high energy game that is growing quickly in Minnesota and the United States. With the intense action, strategy, finesse and power of the game, parents have as much fun watching as the athletes do playing. And C3 Lacrosse is led and coached by a significant number of highly talented and dedicated former players as well as current and former coaches with professional, collegiate and high school experience.
Spring practices are held during the week, Monday through Thursday, with games starting in late April, and three weekend doubleheaders. Summer season will start in early June with the majority of practices and games Monday through Thursday. There will be no weekends with the exception of one tournament per team and the end-of-season jamboree or state tournament.
All first-time players get a free lacrosse stick with registration as well.
For more information and to register, visit C3Lacrosse.org.