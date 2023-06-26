It is awards season for spring sports, and Chanhassen swept both of the top awards in boys lacrosse.
Seniors Carter Van Holland and Grant Penttinen won the 2023 Mr. Lacrosse and Jake Anderson Mr. Goalie awards, respectively, June 18. Van Holland and Penttinen helped lead the Storm to a 14-2 overall record and their fifth straight section 2 championship game. Both players earned All-State and All-American honors as well.
As an attack, Van Holland amassed 246 points during his high school career, with 147 goals and 99 assists. He had a career-high in points during his junior season, accumulating 62 goals and 43 assists during the Storm’s run to a state consolation tournament championship. In his final season, Van Holland finished sixth in the state in points with 82.
“It was shocking. I was very honored, and there were a lot of great players up there with me that all were very deserving of the award,” Van Holland said. “Right when I got it, I had to give a speech and I saw my mom crying and I thought ‘Dang, this really happened.’”
Van Holland was introduced to the sport after not enjoying baseball as much due to the pace of the game. His neighbor and high school teammate for one season, Hunter Holcomb, gave Van Holland his first lacrosse stick, and he immediately fell in love with the sport.
Years later, Van Holland is now set to continue his lacrosse career at St. John Fisher in Rochester, New York. He said his goal is to be the best teammate he can be and work his way up the ladder after being in the starting lineup since his sophomore year.
Penttinen led the Storm in minutes in goal beginning his sophomore year and finished with a 45-5 record, 581 saves and a .655 save percentage for his career. His best statistical season came in 2021, when Penttinen saw the most shots on goal in his career (348) and had his best save percentage for a season (.672). As a senior, he tied for the fourth-most goalie wins in the state with 14 and had a .633 save percentage, fourth-best among goalies who played at least 600 minutes.
“It’s nice to be recognized because playing goalie is so difficult,” Penttinen said. “So, it’s just nice to be recognized by other people who just recognize your game.”
When Penttinen first began playing lacrosse, his youth coach had him play goalie because of Penttinen’s height, and he never looked back. As he gained more experience, Penttinen tried to be a leader for the team — especially the defensive unit — and give his best effort.
“It’s so satisfying when you play well, just being a goalie because your team feeds off the energy you put out there,” Penttinen said.
Both Penttinen and Van Holland were on the varsity roster as eighth graders but had their freshman season wiped out due to COVID-19. The two players said the experience was nerve-wracking at first but also helped foster a lot of growth.
“It helped me just get better because when everyone else around you is just way better than the level you’ve been playing at you have to get better quicker,” Penttinen said.
“The speed of the game is so much different from youth all the way to high school and I was always the smaller kid. So seeing those big guys I was always terrified,” Van Holland added. “But I worked hard and got to the point I am now.”
Prior to Van Holland and Penttinen, only two Chanhassen boys lacrosse players were finalists for Mr. Lacrosse, and none were finalists for Mr. Goalie. Cole Grindberg won Mr. Lacrosse in 2018 while Tyr Christianson was a finalist in 2021.