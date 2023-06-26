It is awards season for spring sports, and Chanhassen swept both of the top awards in boys lacrosse.

Seniors Carter Van Holland and Grant Penttinen won the 2023 Mr. Lacrosse and Jake Anderson Mr. Goalie awards, respectively, June 18. Van Holland and Penttinen helped lead the Storm to a 14-2 overall record and their fifth straight section 2 championship game. Both players earned All-State and All-American honors as well.

