The week of Sept. 11, 2023, might as well be known as rivalry week for Carver County high schools, as Chaska and Chanhassen squared off in multiple sports Sept. 14 while Southwest Christian and Holy Family battled in soccer Sept. 12 and tennis Sept. 14. Here’s a look at some of the notable results between the friendly foes.
Volleyball
Chanhassen accomplished something other Metro West Conference teams could not do in the past four seasons: beat Chaska in conference play.
Dating back to late in the 2018 season, the Hawks had a 36-game win streak in conference play heading into the rivalry matchup, only to see it spoiled by the Storm at home in a 3-0 match Sept. 14. Chaska led late in the first two sets but Chanhassen stormed back to win each set 26-24. Chanhassen then closed out the match winning the first four points of the set which ultimately was the difference in a 25-21 score.
Chanhassen last beat Chaska in 2018, the last time the Hawks lost a regular season conference game. The Storm moved to 2-0 in conference play with the win while Chaska fell to 1-1 with the loss.
Soccer
The Chanhassen girls earned its first win of 2023 in high-scoring fashion, topping Chaska 4-2 Sept. 14. The Storm took a 2-0 lead with about two minutes remaining in the first half, but the Hawks scored 17 seconds later to make it a 2-1 game at halftime. The Storm offense proved to be too much in the second half, however, as freshman Clara Gardepy scored her second goal of the game to give Chanhassen the lead for good. The Storm moved to 1-0-1 in conference play while the Hawks dropped to 1-1.
Later in the evening in the boys game, Chaska scored two unanswered goals to beat Chanhassen 2-1 in a physical matchup. Storm senior Davis Scofield scored the first goal of the game, but the Hawks soared back to first tie the game on a goal from junior Jacob Steffes followed by a go-ahead goal in the second half from senior Cristopher Corrales-Castro. The win was Chaska’s fourth consecutive in 2023 and first win over Chanhassen since 2020. The Hawks moved to 2-0 in the Metro West while the Storm fell to 1-2.
Southwest Christian and Holy Family also had rivalry matchups during the week, as both the girls and boys soccer teams competed in a double-header Sept. 12 at Holy Family. The girls game kicked off the night, as Stars junior Grace Sommerness scored a goal less than two minutes into the second half to seal a 3-0 win over the Fire. With the win, Southwest Christian advanced to 2-0 in Wright County Conference play while Holy Family dropped to 2-1. The win marked Southwest Christian’s eighth consecutive win.
Defense won out in the second match of the evening, as Southwest Christian and Holy Family finished in a scoreless tie. The result put both schools at 1-0-1 following the Sept. 12 game.
Holy Family later topped Southwest Christian 4-3 in a tight matchup Sept. 14. Casey Cronin and Meg Santini both won the two top singles matches for the Fire, while Autumn Wiens and Rachel Strelnieks won singles matches for the Stars.
Swimming and diving
Chanhassen topped Chaska 101-77 in the pool Sept. 14 after winning eight of the first nine events of the evening. Chanhassen’s Rachel Broadhead not only won the 100 butterfly but also set a pool record with a time of 1:00.56. The win was Chanhassen’s second of the season. For Chaska, diver Madison Edwards won the one-meter diving with a score of 194.95.