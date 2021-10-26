Regan Miller swam the Minnetonka program's fastest 100 freestyle yards ever, a split of 50.58 seconds at the Class AA True Team Girls Swimming and Diving Championships Oct. 20 at the University of Minnesota.
The Skippers totaled 2,618 points for its third straight true team title.
Minnetonka showed not only depth, but also strength in the meet, posting 23 individual top-five swims, winning a total of eight of the 11 races in the pool.
The Skippers went 1-2 in the 400-yard freestyle relay -- that's right, the "B" relay outswam seven "A" relays from the likes of Wayzata, Edina and Stillwater. Paige Dillon joined a trio of Minnetonka seniors in Addie Diaz, Audrey Soetanto and Miller for a victory in 3:29.86.
Another trio of seniors -- Nadia Helm, Rachel Shelstad and Maija Kangas along with Annabelle Wentzel -- posted a second-place time of 3:31.79.
Miller (50.58), Helm (52.03) and Rylie Ulett (54.06) took the top three positions in the 100 freestyle. Miller was unbeaten in the meet, hitting the wall first in the 50 freestyle (22.99) by almost an entire second; and swam a leg on the victorious 200 freestyle relay with Helm, Diaz and Shelstad (1:35.51).
Senior Quinci Wheeler won the 100 breaststroke by four one-hundredths of a second in 1:04.45 with Dillon scoring victories in the backstroke race in 55.88 seconds and 200 individual medley (2:04.70).
Dillon, also perfect in the meet, led off the winning 200 medley relay team of Wheeler, Emily Harstad and Wentzel in 1:45.07.
Other top finishes came from Helm in the 200 freestyle (1:52.28), Wheeler in the 200 individual medley (2:09.11), Wentzel in the 100 butterfly (57.32), Kangas in the 500 freestyle (5:02.24), and Maggie Rhodes in the 100 backstroke (58.21).
FOOTBALL: Minnetonka 35, Roseville 18
Fifth-ranked Minnetonka concluded the 2021 regular season with its seventh win in eight games, a 35-18 road victory at Roseville Area on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Just a nine-point game through three quarters, the Skippers scored twice in a 2:27 stretch of the final quarter to put the game away.
Will Martin was 21-of-24 passing for a career-high 337 yards and two scores. Tyler Lien (eight catches, 100 yards), Cade Conzemius (six catches, 76 yards), Casey Miller (two catches, 106 yards), and Joey Gendreau (five catches, 55 yards) were receiving targets for Martin.
Jacob McCalla added two scores and 75 yards rushing for a Minnetonka attack that tallied 461 yards of offense in the win.
William Richman had 11 tackles and one of the Skippers' three sacks on defense.
Minnetonka, the No. 3 seed out of Section 6AAAAAA, draws Brainerd in the round of 32 in a home playoff game on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. The Warriors are 4-4 overall; its four wins coming against teams with a combined eight wins, and only one Class 6A decision over bottom seed Coon Rapids.