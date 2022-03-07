Chaska/Chanhassen Bantam A

Chaska/Chanhassen Bantam A players include: Gavin Anderson, Grant Atterson, Jack Barrett, Alexander Bloedow, Ethan Cihlar, Leonardo Colombo, Tanner Davis, Jacob Egan, Caden Farmer, Noah Galvin, Braedan Nelson, Tyler Nesheim, Jon Parrington, Quinn Reding, Dylan Rucker, Logan Smith, Riley Syverson, Head Coach Andrew Syverson, assistant coaches: Rob Atterson, Sam Bloedow and Nick Smith.

Chaska/Chanhassen Bantam A posted a 4-1 record at the Minnesota Hockey South Region Tournament on March 4-6 in New Ulm, earning a spot in the upcoming Bantam A State Tournament.

The Stormhawks opened Regions with a 4-1 win over host New Ulm/Sleepy, but fell 6-5 in overtime in the semifinals to eventual champion Northfield. CC then posted three straight come-from-behind wins in the back half of the bracket to earn a trip to state, according to a press release.

The Stormhawks opened with a 3-2 overtime win over Edina — after trailing 2-0 — with Jack Barrett getting the game-winner late in the extra session.

Next, CC fell behind 1-0 to New Prague, only to score two seconds later and add two more tallies to take a 3-1 win over the Trojans.

In the final game, the Stormhawks trailed 3-0 after two periods before rallying with five straight goals in the third period — including a pair from Quinn Reding — to nip Osseo/Maple Grove 5-4.

For the tournament, Logan Smith led CC with totals of 2-5—7, followed by Reding with 5-1—6, Jacob Egan with 3-2—5 and Barrett with 3-1—4.

Goaltender Tyler Nesheim backstopped the Stormhawks with a .910 save percentage. Chaska/Chanhassen faces Armstrong Cooper in the first round of the State Tournament at 4 p.m., on Friday, March 18 in East Grand Forks.

