Chaska/Chanhassen Bantam A posted a 4-1 record at the Minnesota Hockey South Region Tournament on March 4-6 in New Ulm, earning a spot in the upcoming Bantam A State Tournament.
The Stormhawks opened Regions with a 4-1 win over host New Ulm/Sleepy, but fell 6-5 in overtime in the semifinals to eventual champion Northfield. CC then posted three straight come-from-behind wins in the back half of the bracket to earn a trip to state, according to a press release.
The Stormhawks opened with a 3-2 overtime win over Edina — after trailing 2-0 — with Jack Barrett getting the game-winner late in the extra session.
Next, CC fell behind 1-0 to New Prague, only to score two seconds later and add two more tallies to take a 3-1 win over the Trojans.
In the final game, the Stormhawks trailed 3-0 after two periods before rallying with five straight goals in the third period — including a pair from Quinn Reding — to nip Osseo/Maple Grove 5-4.
For the tournament, Logan Smith led CC with totals of 2-5—7, followed by Reding with 5-1—6, Jacob Egan with 3-2—5 and Barrett with 3-1—4.
Goaltender Tyler Nesheim backstopped the Stormhawks with a .910 save percentage. Chaska/Chanhassen faces Armstrong Cooper in the first round of the State Tournament at 4 p.m., on Friday, March 18 in East Grand Forks.