June 17 was a day of celebration for the CC United Soccer Club.
The soccer club for Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver and Victoria residents held its annual jamboree at the Chaska Middle School campus during the morning and afternoon for its recreational and competitive teams. The jamboree is held at the end of the spring soccer season to recognize the players and give them another opportunity to play the game they love with two exhibition matches for every team.
“We want them to leave having played in the last couple of months with that sense that this was a really fun environment and that it’s welcoming,” board of directors president Kyle Kellner said.
The club has held the event for over 20 years. However, the jamboree was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19 and then was held on a smaller scale in 2021. With every team able to play its games at this spring’s event and plenty of other activities for family and friends, the club was excited to have a larger celebration once again.
The event marks the end of the season for the recreational teams while the competitive teams will continue playing into mid-July. Competitive teams also take part in volunteering during the jamboree. CC United has over 150 recreational teams and 50 competitive teams, and while it gives the younger players another chance to participate, it also gives older ones a chance to reflect.
“These kids are 13 through 15 years of age, and they’ve been a part of the jamboree and it kind of brings back all the memories of their soccer past,” Tudor said.
During the day, players, friends and family were able to take part in other activities around the campus like bounce houses, foot golf and a free raffle along with food available from seven trucks.
The jamboree also was used as a way to highlight the different causes CC United takes part in to help those in the community and across the world. A tent for Hope House was up at the event, and players and their families were asked to bring household items to donate to families in the Carver County area in need of supplies like dish soap or garbage bags. CC United also donated used soccer equipment to the nonprofit group Toddee which sent it over to those in need in Liberia.
“We’re a big believer in soccer for everybody, and we want to make it accessible to everybody,” Tudor said. “It’s a big way to unite all of the programs we are a part of.”
CC United will also be hosting the 2023 CC Classic, its own tournament later in the fall. Boys and girls U9 through U12 teams will play Sept. 23 and 24 in different fields throughout Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver and Victoria. Registration will begin during the summer.
“We want the kids to work together. We want the kids to be a part of a group, to be a good teammate and to learn some soccer skills on the way in to work as hard as they can,” director of coaching Jonathan Tudor said. “And often when you talk about winning and losing you kind of cloud over success, and we want to give the kids an opportunity to be successful.”