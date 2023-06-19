June 17 was a day of celebration for the CC United Soccer Club.

The soccer club for Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver and Victoria residents held its annual jamboree at the Chaska Middle School campus during the morning and afternoon for its recreational and competitive teams. The jamboree is held at the end of the spring soccer season to recognize the players and give them another opportunity to play the game they love with two exhibition matches for every team.

