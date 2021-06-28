Chan Chaska Clay Target team captured the Class 5A, Conference 1 championship with a cumulative score of 19,417 points for the 2021 spring season.
Other top conference teams were: Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart (17,552.50), Dassel-Cokato (17,020.50) and Lester Prairie (16,195).
Chan Chaska, which shoots weekly at Watertown Gun Club, had four shooters in the top 10 in the conference led by champion Jacob Agrimson. His season average score of 23.8 ranked him 61st in the state.
Mason Vogel, tied for second in the conference with an average round of 23.7, was 74th overall in the state.
Other all-conference shooters were Alex Lang (sixth), Chris Ewing (ninth), Gabe Porthan (12th), Ben Michael (12th), Kaleb Porter (16th), and Grady Fossum (24th).
Kalli Sampson ranked second among all conference female shooters with an average score of 22.5 out of 25.
Ewing posted a perfect 50-for-50 score with perfect rounds from Agrimson (three), Vogel (two), Ewing, Porthan, Jacob Lano, and Wyatt Brastad.
Top shooters at the Minnesota State Clay Target Championships were:
Kaleb Porter and Ben Michael: 91 out of 100
Mason Vogel: 90 out of 100
Alex Lang, Rafe Gisel: 87 out of 100
Kalli Sampson: 84 out of 100; 12th overall