CAA Diamond Sports would like to congratulate all of our players on a great return to the diamond in 2021. We are proud of how our teams represented the communities of Chanhassen and Victoria at local, state and national competitions.
CAA Baseball would like to highlight one age group in particular; the 9U AA tournament teams, Chanhassen White, Blue, Silver, and Gold, 44 players total.
On top of their many accomplishments, which made up the championship bracket of the Chan Challenge — the first-time ever — will all be playing in the MBT 9AA State Tournament July 16-18 in Rosemount. Have fun and play hard boys!