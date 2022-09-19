The Chanhassen cross country teams have been back in action and, with a few meets left until the championship portion of the season, the Storm are eager to achieve success.
“I’m excited to get out there as a team and rebuild our status,” Marissa Long said at the beginning of the season. “There are tons of fun moments in season where we do things as a team and that’s what I like about cross country.”
The environment within the program is what really makes the athletes excited for training and meets. The unique challenges cross country presents has brought the athletes closer together.
“The individuality of cross country creates a team atmosphere because with individual competition, we’re each pushing each other to do better and that will help the team do better,” Cameron Stiele said.
“The community and culture it creates because it is a very hard spot,” Andrew Colleran added. “We bond over our experiences.”
The feeling the athletes get after a run also keeps them engaged with the team and sport.
“I just enjoy running in general,” Cameron Stiele said. “That runner's high never fails, and that’s why I love the sport.”
Long is coming off a sophomore season which included a Section 2AAA and Metro West championship along with an eighth place finish at the Class 3A state meet in 2021. The team also is running its first season under head coach Kyle Zygarlicke.
Staying injury free throughout the remainder of the season is one of the goals for the team. Athletes said injuries impacted 2021 for them and stressed the importance of taking care of their bodies to avoid injuries
Results
Chanhassen competed in two meets during the previous week. The Storm ran at Crown College for the Wildcat Invitational against other conference opponents, finishing fifth out of six teams on both the boys’ and girls’ side.
On the boys’ side, Colin Scheller (17:43.54) led the way for the Storm finishing in eighth while Colleran (18:53.75) finished 23rd.
On the girls’ side, Long (19:07.52) finished third for the Storm. Evalyn Theobald (20:53.80) also finished in the top ten, placing ninth.
The Storm then had a day in between meets before running at the Eden Prairie Invitational at Round Lake Park Sept. 17. Led again by Long, the girls team finished seventh out of nine teams at the meet, while the boys finished ninth.
Long (19:01.1) took home another third-place finish, while Theobald (20:37.2) and Madelyn Faust (21:43.3) finished 21st and 34th respectively.
Scheller (17:22.7) was the Storm’s top runner again for the boys, placing 22nd overall. Colleran (18:37.7) and Stiele (19:14.1) finished 50th and 60th respectively.