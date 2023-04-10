Josh Och

Chanhassen senior Josh Och delivers a pitch during the Storm’s 2-0 win over Shakopee in the section 2AAAA championship.

 Photo by Brendan O’Brien

Baseball is back, and the Chanhassen Storm are coming off one of the strongest performances in program history.

After a third-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament with a variety of starters back, the Storm hope to make another deep run in the postseason this spring. Head coach Ross VanHauen said the team knows doing so will come with several challenges, but he also believes that if Chanhassen achieves its first goal of “forming a brotherhood” anything is possible.

