Winter high school sports teams were eager to start their seasons in early December when the word came down from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. “We’re taking a pause.”
Kayla Walsh, first-year head girls basketball coach at Chanhassen High School, said there were two options, letting the kids be for a month, or planning virtual events.
“I guess I’m an overachiever,” said Walsh, a former standout at Wayzata High School, who played collegiate ball at the University of Iowa before transferring to Winona State University.
Walsh (Timmerman), a JV coach in the Storm program in 2019-20, said around 90% of respondents to a survey said one of their main goals for the “pause” was just wanting to see their teammates.
“Right up to the pause, players had the option of attending open gym, lifting with strength coach Barret Panning. They just want to be involved, so I send out weekly workouts for the girls. Dribbling, shooting, conditioning drills. Sometimes I’ll record a lesson, or film sessions, and send it out. I usually have two live Zoom ball handling sessions. Everything is optional at this point,” Walsh said.
Fridays have become team bonding events. There was a trivia contest one week. An ugly Christmas sweater contest is set as well. Sometimes Walsh will leave the Zoom meeting open, walk her dog, allowing teammates to stay and socialize.
Walsh said girls have found whatever space around their house to work on their dribbling skills. On warmer days, driveways are in play. Other days it’s a garage or utility room.
“I’m very lucky that my husband (Kevin Walsh) bought me a space heater for our garage. I remember the first time I was out there, it was so cold. I needed that heater,” Walsh said. “I’m just trying to be a role model for these girls. We’d all rather be on the court together, but right now we have a choice to make. And our girls are making the choice to work.”
BUILDING CULTURE
Like Walsh, Corey Christopherson is in his first year as head coach of the Chanhassen boys basketball program.
If there was a Plan A to begin things, he figures it is now Plan E by now.
“We really wanted to make sure we had balance with our kids with everything they’re dealing with in their daily lives. We wanted to make sure it did not seem like a burden, just another thing to do,” he said.
The two takeaways from virtual meetings have been making sure the wheels continue to be in motion in growing the program the right way; and making sure coaches stay connected with the kids, and teammates stay connected with one another as well.
Panning works with the boys team on the strength aspect on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for 45 minutes. His workouts geared toward basketball, strengthening ligaments, hopefully reducing injuries during the season.
On Tuesdays and Thursdays, coaches meet with ninth graders, sophomores, and varsity/JV members. Christopherson said he often times uses free clips and lessons from social media
“Our challenge for them is to have a basketball in their hand for 20-30 minutes a day. The reality is, if we’re going over sets and plays, what are they going to remember six weeks from now? That’s why we gear much of our talks about culture, how we’re going to build the program. Hopefully some things that we throw out to them stick,” Christopherson said.
“Culture” has become a buzzword in programs. Christopherson said it’s used often because of its legitimacy.
“At the end of this, when we’re back on the court, what we believe in, what we want to see from our players day in and day out, is priority No. 1,” the Storm coach said. “Sure, there are things we want to see, a different pace of play, the communication piece, but really those teachings have taken a back seat to what we envision for our program.”
BUILDING FAMILY
A graduate assistant for two years at the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota — where she met her husband, now the pitching coach at Concordia-St. Paul University — Walsh’s first high school coaching job came last season in the Chanhassen program.
A trying season, losing her father, Leo, right before the start.
“I can’t put into words how excited I was for the opportunity. Then losing my dad, my No. 1 fan, my go-to-guy, I told (former head coach Arthur Crutch) I’m not sure I can step back on the court. He told me to take a week, think about it some more. Still, I didn’t I could do it. He asked me to give it one more week. The team signed a card for me, my family, and just reading their messages I knew these girls were there for me, there for my mom, Mama Dawn. They were in a sense family,” Walsh said.
Family is everything to Walsh. Her parents missed just one game during her college career. They drove all around the country in her support.
“I’ve told our parents. Just be there. Be there for them at games, be there for them at home. That support means the world to these girls,” Walsh said.
A sixth grade science and math teacher at Wayzata Middle School West, Walsh sees familiar faces and feels at home. It’s the same thing with the Chanhassen basketball program.
“The girls were so worried they were going to have to get used to a new coach,” said Walsh, the third head coach in three years for the Storm. “Things are definitely going to change. I’m going to do some things my way, but I’ve told them, I’m still the caring person you can lean on. I’m just going to push you more.”
MENTORSHIP
Christopherson, an Austin High School graduate who played collegiately at Rochester Community and Technical College, said he absolutely has leaned on mentors through this pandemic process.
A coach under Kris Fadness for nine years in Austin, Christopherson has been on the Eden Prairie staff under David Flom the past two seasons.
“I’m not sure there are two more respected coaches around the state then them. I have been very lucky to coach with them, and develop really good friendships. Often I’m on the phone, or texting with them, asking for their opinions. What their programs have, how they run things, is different than what we have, so it’s good to see two points of view,” Christopherson said.
An eighth grade Health and Physical Education teacher in the Eden Prairie School District, Christopherson was joking with fellow coaching friends in Montgomery and Mankato about what to expect that first week of January, when practices are allowed to begin.
“If you took all of the teams across the state of Minnesota and ranked them in terms of needing practice, we’d be in the top five. We’ll have a couple of days of tryouts, but we really have to hit the ground running. Certainly we won’t have everything ready that first game, but we hope to be far enough along where we can compete until we do. Really building for late in the season, the playoffs, to be our best,” he said.
Walsh said she believes whoever puts in the work now will be rewarded in January.
“We’re going to see it on the court. We’re going to see what teams put the work in and what teams didn’t. I’m really happy with the work our girls in our program have put in. I’m excited to see them in action,” Walsh said.