Heading into the top of the eighth inning, pitcher Pete Ohnsorg came in to maintain the Chaska Cubs’ 1-0 lead over the Chanhassen Red Birds.
And then came the rain.
Chanhassen scored two runs in the inning, and John Straka finished off a one-run complete game as the Red Birds beat Chaska 2-1 on Sunday, Aug. 7, in the winner’s bracket of the Section 3B playoffs. The Red Birds came into the game looking to avenge two regular-season losses to the Cubs -- 4-1 on June 30 and 6-5 on July 12.
Even though both teams have already clinched spots in the 2022 Class B state tournament, the game was tense from start to finish. Chaska’s Justin Johnson scored on an error in the first inning, but that was all that was in store for the Cubs offensively. Johnson was the only Cubs’ player with more than one hit.
Chanhassen had an opportunity to get a runner in scoring position in the top of the sixth inning, but a questionable call ruled Aaron Pffaf out sliding into second base. The Red Birds bounced back with another opportunity as Zach Hoffmann drove in Joe Jersak and Pfaff to take the lead.
With a heavy rain coming down, a hit by Steve Edlefson paired with a sacrifice bunt by Maddox Foss gave the Cubs some life in the bottom of the ninth. Straka, however, would not be denied on the mound and ended the game on a strikeout, advancing the Red Birds into the final round of the tournament.
In a pitcher’s duel, Straka finished with 10 strikeouts, six hits and one walk. Ryan Rodriguez pitched seven shutout innings for the Cubs in the loss, striking out eight while allowing only two hits and three walks.
Top seed
Chaska, the top seed in the Section 3B tournament, had advanced to play Chanhassen by beating No. 4 seed Eagan 4-0 on Aug. 2. Rodriguez came out with another strong performance on the mound for the Cubs, pitching eight shutout innings while allowing just six hits.
With the Bandits’ bats shut down, Chaska had some time to get things going at the plate later in the game. Heading into the fifth inning, the Cubs had recorded only two hits. It appeared pitcher Dom Lonetti and the Bandits’ were going to get out of the fifth unscathed, but Chaska received some clutch two-out hitting from the top of the order. Johnson hit a two-run double to drive in centerfielder Patrick Fontaine and pinch runner Trent Thinesen. One at bat later, Johnson scored on a double by shortstop Mac Born.
Dramatic finish
Chanhassen, meanwhile, clinched its berth to the state tournament in dramatic fashion Aug. 2, beating Burnsville 8-7 with a walk-off hit by Jersak. It was Jersak’s first hit of the game.
The Bobcats took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning off Red Birds’ starter Thomas Thompson. But it was a back-and-forth offensive battle from that point forward. Aaron Kloppner and Noah Drusch each had RBIs in the third inning to tie the game at three runs apiece, and the Red Birds took a 7-4 lead after the sixth. Burnsville rallied in the final two innings to again tie the game, this time at seven, only to have Jersak come through in the clutch to send the Bobcats to the elimination bracket.
With the Aug. 7 win over Chaska, Chanhassen will now play at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the final round, needing to only win one game in the double-elimination tournament to take home the championship. Chaska fell to the elimination bracket to face Eagan at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Athletic Park.