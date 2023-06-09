Heading into the Section 2 championship June 7, Chanhassen was aiming to extend its dominant run over the section with a third consecutive win in the title game against Shakopee.
The Storm’s streak of eight straight section playoff wins came to an end, however, as they got behind early to Shakopee and could never mount a full comeback to sustain an 11-9 loss to the Sabers at Chanhassen High School.
Shakopee took a 4-1 lead late in the first quarter before Chanhassen went on a 4-1 run of its own. Senior Carter Van Holland capped off the run with his third goal of the game to tie the score at 5 with about six-and-a-half minutes remaining in the half.
Chanhassen remained within striking distance for much of the third quarter. But that would be the last opportunity the Storm had to take the lead, as they could not string together enough defensive stops and goals to match the Sabers. Chanhassen never had a lead in the 48 game minutes.
After falling behind by two goals, a Shakopee goal late in the third quarter, followed by another goal less than two minutes into the fourth, made it 10-6 – giving the Sabers the taste of a 'state' berth and the Storm pangs of fear over elimination.
Chanhassen would continue to fight, scoring three goals in the final quarter. Ultimately, the effort fell short and the Storm could not extend its section championship win streak to three.
Van Holland scored a game-high five goals for the Storm and Bush finished with two. Senior Grant Penttinen was under pressure throughout the game but recorded a .645 save percentage despite the 11 Saber goals.
Chanhassen has now played in five straight section 2 championship games. The Storm lost to Minnetonka in 2018 and Eden Prairie in 2019 before breaking through for back-to-back state tournament appearances with wins over Shakopee in 2021 and 2022 – 2021 being the program’s first state tournament.
The game could have been a marker of Chanhassen's dominance in the section and in its series against Shakopee, but instead it was a case of history repeating itself. Like the Storm, the Sabers had lost in two straight section title games before winning the championship and earning their first trip to the state tournament.
Coming into the season, the Storm were seen as a top team in the state as the No. 3 ranked team. Chanhassen finished the regular season as the No. 2 team, but Shakopee was not far behind at No. 4.
Chanhassen’s season comes to a close at 14-2 overall with a 5-1 record in the Metro West Conference. The team started the season with nine straight wins, as the Storm’s other loss came to conference rival and state qualifier Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
The Storm graduate 13 seniors from their roster and finished with seven players receiving All-State recognition. Van Holland and Penttinen are also up for state awards – Van Holland as a Mr. Lacrosse finalist and Penttinen as a Mr. Goalie finalist.