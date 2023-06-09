Heading into the Section 2 championship June 7, Chanhassen was aiming to extend its dominant run over the section with a third consecutive win in the title game against Shakopee.

The Storm’s streak of eight straight section playoff wins came to an end, however, as they got behind early to Shakopee and could never mount a full comeback to sustain an 11-9 loss to the Sabers at Chanhassen High School.

Tags

Events