With the section 2 tournament starting May 30, here’s a look at how the area lacrosse teams are shaping up heading into the postseason.
Chanhassen
Currently ranked as the No. 2, the Storm have their sights set on not only a third consecutive section 2 crown but a deeper run in the Class A state tournament.
Chanhassen finished 12-1 with a 5-1 Metro West Conference record, with its only loss coming to defending state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s. It was the Storm’s second straight season of finishing behind the Red Knights after winning the conference crown in 2021.
Senior Carter Van Holland leads the offense with 38 goals and 27 assists, while fellow senior Joseph Schmidt has helped Chanhassen control possession with 119 ground balls and 166 face-offs won. On defense, senior Grant Penttinen has a .618 save percentage, and the Storm have forced the fifth-most turnovers in the state (174).
The Storm are 4-1 against ranked opponents and 5-0 against section foes. Chanhassen has the best overall record in the 13-team section 2 field. If they win the section title again, the Storm will have a chance to avenge back-to-back state quarterfinal losses.
Chaska
After a four-game losing skid in the middle of the season, Chaska (6-7) finished the regular season one game shy of breaking the .500 mark, but now the Hawks are aiming to do some damage in the postseason.
The program has won its opening game of the section 2 tournament the last two seasons only to fall in the quarterfinal matchups. As the seventh team in the section standings, Chaska not only wants to win its third straight first-round game but pull off an upset to advance to the semifinals.
The Hawks’ offense has been potent when the team wins, averaging 15.67 goals per game. Senior Xavier Harvieux leads Chaska with 24 goals and 16 assists. Defensively, junior Brody Behrens has 33 forced turnovers, good enough for 14th in the state.
Chaska has a 4-4 record against fellow section 2 teams, beating Delano/Rockford, Hutchinson, Mound Westonka and Waconia but losing to Shakopee, Chanhassen and Buffalo all by double digits.
Holy Family
From just six wins combined from the last two seasons to a 7-6 overall record in 2023, Holy Family has had quite the turnaround. The Fire finished with a winning record for the first time since 2013.
Holy Family finished the season with a 4-1 stretch and second in the Wright County Conference behind Mound Westonka. The Fire’s only conference losses came to the White Hawks. However, the team has not played any ranked teams and only played three opponents with winning records.
Senior Jack Lund has 39 goals and 11 assists to lead the Fire offense in eight games. Coming from the Fire hockey team as its goalie, senior Bennett Reinhard has a .645 save percentage in 10 games.
Like Chaska, Holy Family will likely be in the middle of the pack of the section. The Fire will try to win their first section game since 2018.
Southwest Christian/Jordan
With a 3-10 overall record, Southwest Christian/Jordan will aim to play spoiler in the section 2 tournament.
Coming off two straight winless seasons, the Stars earned two wins over Hutchinson and also eked out a one-goal victory over Minneapolis to snap the losing skid. Like Holy Family, Southwest Christian/Jordan has not played any ranked teams, and the Stars have played just three teams with winning records.
Sophomore Ashton Hendel leads the Stars on offense with 13 goals and five assists in 10 games, while senior John Davis is not too far behind with 10 goals and seven assists. Senior Marc Maas has a save percentage of .597 in nine games for the team’s defense.
Southwest Christian/Jordan is looking for its first section tournament win since 2019. The Stars beat Holy Family 8-3 in the first round of the section 2 tournament before losing 19-1 to Minnetonka.
Other section 2 teams
Shakopee comes in as the second team in the standings and the No. 6 team in the state. Buffalo and Eden Prairie are two other Lake Conference teams who each project to earn a top-four seed in the tournament, and Mound Westonka heads into the postseason with a 10-3 record.