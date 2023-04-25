Tyler Burton

Chanhassen’s Tyler Burton defends a Centennial player during the Storm’s 10-8 loss in the Class A state quarterfinal match.

 Photo by Brendan O’Brien

The past two seasons have brought historic program success but also some unwanted endings for the Chanhassen boys lacrosse team.

The Storm have reached the Class A state tournament the past two seasons — the first and second time in program history. The team came up short of its championship goal both times, losing in the state quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed in the eight-team field. Reflecting on the 10-8 loss against Centennial last season, senior captain Carter Van Holland called the loss ‘devastating,’ saying Chanhassen might have overlooked the Cougars and was not as prepared for the summer heat that day.

