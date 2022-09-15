The Chanhassen boys’ soccer team wants to win games and put some respect on the program’s name, and players think they have the squad that can do it.
The Storm last finished atop the Metro West conference in 2017 when they tied for first with St. Louis Park. Since then, Chanhassen has not finished a season with a winning record.
After losing a close game to St. Louis Park Sept. 8, the Storm have a 2-3-1 record. But the team has already come within a game of its 2021 win total and opened up the season with a comeback 2-2 tie against Eden Prairie.
“Hopefully we will be proving some people wrong and having some fun,” senior midfielder and captain Colten Kaucher said.
Early in the season before the Storm’s first game junior midfielder and captain Will Fledderman noticed a difference in this year’s team.
“There’s more competition in practice,” Fledderman said. “Practices are faster, everyone’s trying a lot harder and it feels a lot better.”
Coming into the season, youth and inexperience were two areas Chanhassen knew needed to be addressed. Veteran players were confident in the ability of others to make the jump to the varsity roster.
“We have a lot of returning players but also a lot of new and young players,” senior defender and captain Ryan Drahozal said. “It’ll be a higher-level, fast paced game which will take a bit of time to get used to for some but everyone can handle it.”
Kaucher echoed Drahozal’s thoughts and was impressed with the effort players put in during the preseason.
“With this team especially we are a bit younger, but there’s a lot of tenacity and competitiveness within this group of guys,” Kaucher said. “I know our physicality or age doesn’t matter, these guys want to win and that’s what matters.
As seniors, Kaucher and Drahozal hope to leave the program better than they found it in the long term so that Chanhassen can continue on an upward trajectory.
“We want to set these guys up for success next year by having a winning season now and putting some respect on our name a little bit. Chanhassen gets our name dragged through the mud a little bit in soccer so we’re going to fix that this year,” Kaucher said with a chuckle and smirk.
In the short term, however, the Storm only have one goal for the upcoming week.
“Beat Chaska,” Fledderman said. “That’s the biggest game of the season.”
The Storm host the Hawks on Sept. 15, and are looking for revenge. The last time Chanhassen won the rivalry game was in 2017.