Coming off two losses in as many games to start the 2023 season, the Chanhassen boys soccer practice Aug. 29 began without a ball, just running back and forth on the field practicing their primary formation.
The team felt the effects of how last season ended, with a last-second overtime goal by Eden Prairie to send the Eagles to the section 2AAA semifinals and the Storm home on a 2-1 defeat Oct. 11, 2022. This year’s captains reflected on the loss saying the team felt they did not have that second wind needed late in games and is now working on building that extra gear so it won’t happen again.
“There were a lot of winnable games that we lost 1-0 and didn’t have that second leg to get through it, so our goal is to obviously train harder, run more, have that second gear and that will help us get results,” senior midfielder and captain Harrison Ashwell said.
Chanhassen is coming off a 4-10-1 season with a 2-9 record in games decided by one goal and a 2-5 Metro West Conference record. With a new season underway and a current 1-3-1 record, the Storm are aiming to build that last leg needed to win close games.
“We have a lot to improve on and every practice we’ve gotten so much better than the first,” junior midfielder and captain Carter Gellner said. “[We’re] looking forward to the next couple of games, and I think we got something good going.”
On the field, Chanhassen’s goals are to finish as a top three team in the Metro West and advance in the postseason. The last time the Storm won a share of the conference title and a section playoff game was in 2017 when the team advanced to the section 2AA championship game as the No. 5 seed in the tournament.
“It’s about winning the games we’re supposed to win and fighting in the games where it’s a tougher matchup,” Ashwell said.
Off the field, senior midfielder and captain Will Fledderman hopes the team comes together as one main unit rather than separate ones by different grades.
One of the players the Storm captains expect to step up is junior midfielder and forward Gavin Harvey. The captains could tell Harvey had a chip on his shoulder after not making the varsity squad as a sophomore and are impressed with the energy he brings to the team, leading the group while running around the field during practice or fighting for a ball with someone much bigger than him.
“He’s one of the most physically fit players where he can just play the entire game and he’s still there, he never gives up,” Ashwell said of Harvey. “He has that never die mentality.”
The captains are also confident they will contribute with their play in the middle of the field as well as senior defender and midfielder Colin Owens. Fledderman said Owens had not taken free kicks in varsity games before but has taken two early in the season and made both of them.
Five games into the season, other notable upcoming games on Chanhassen’s schedule includes traveling to Chaska Sept. 14, defending Metro West Conference champion Orono Sept. 18 and Waconia Sept. 28, as well as hosting Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 20 and Bloomington Jefferson. After starting the season against three Lake Conference foes, the Storm play at Minnetonka Oct. 7 heading into the postseason.
The section 2AAA tournament begins Oct. 10 with semifinal games Oct. 12 and the section championship game set for Oct. 17. The Class AAA state tournament takes place Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 3.
“Hopefully in sections we can make something happen,” Gellner said.