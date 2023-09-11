Coming off two losses in as many games to start the 2023 season, the Chanhassen boys soccer practice Aug. 29 began without a ball, just running back and forth on the field practicing their primary formation.

The team felt the effects of how last season ended, with a last-second overtime goal by Eden Prairie to send the Eagles to the section 2AAA semifinals and the Storm home on a 2-1 defeat Oct. 11, 2022. This year’s captains reflected on the loss saying the team felt they did not have that second wind needed late in games and is now working on building that extra gear so it won’t happen again.

