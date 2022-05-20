The Chanhassen tennis team is midway through postseason play, with the individual portion of the section 2 tournament beginning May 27.
Led by junior Konner Gunwall and senior captain Liam Van Asten, the Storm made it past Chaska 7-0 May 17 in the first round of the team portion of sections. After a day of preparation, Chanhassen fell 5-2 in the second round, with Gunwall and Van Asten winning their singles matches. Head coach Jim Mason said the team had to make late adjustments to the lineup due to player illness.
“However, the kids really competed and made me very proud,” Mason said.
With individual sections up next, players from the Storm still have the opportunity to play their way into the state tournament. Gunwall could be the top-seeded player in the section tournament for singles, while Van Asten hopes to be competitive with projected doubles partner senior Mick Fitzgibbons. The official lineup has yet to be finalized, but Van Asten and Fitzgibbons have played doubles together throughout the season.
“For an individual goal, I wanted to have a better record than I did last year,” Van Asten said. “Another big thing for me is getting through individual sections and making it to state. I’ve never done that before and I think that would be really fun.”
The regular season went well for Chanhassen, as the team achieved their overall goals of finishing as a top-three team in the section and second in the Metro West conference. Van Asten believes a crucial part of the team’s success was the chemistry players built with one another, whether it was through team dinners or playing basketball when practices were moved indoors.
“I think one thing most tennis teams lack is their teamwork … and we’ve improved so much with our teamwork, just connecting with the team,” Van Asten said. “We love playing basketball against each other. Even though it’s not tennis related, it’s great for footwork and everybody loves basketball, it’s something to get people talking to each other.”
Although the weather made it challenging for the Storm to build doubles chemistry and gain valuable practice time, Mason thought the team played well throughout the season. He expects Chanhassen to be prepared for the next stage of section play after scrimmaging Owatonna, the top team in section 1, before the postseason.
“The season has been great, the kids have worked hard and done with what they were asked. They have been receptive to lineup changes last minute,” Mason said. “ I think the kids are ready for section play.”