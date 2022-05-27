After strong seasons, the Chanhassen and Chaska girls’ lacrosse teams are gearing up for section play.
Both the Storm and Hawks finished the regular season with a win on May 26, the Storm beating Bloomington Jefferson 14-5 to win the Metro West conference and the Hawks winning 22-9 against Orono to finish tied for third in the conference. Coaches Rachel Panner and Chandler Hegna are both looking forward to seeing what their respective teams can do in the postseason.
Chanhassen
Heading into the season, Panner wanted the schedule to challenge the Storm to better prepare them for the postseason. While playing difficult opponents can be roadblocks during a season, Chanhassen navigated through ranked opponents and conference matchups to finish 12-1.
“It was actually superb the way it worked out, games every week with either a ranked opponent or team that could give us a good game. It was super beneficial to us and helped that we kept a consistently strong schedule,” Panner said.
Panner thought the team’s only loss of the season to Prior Lake was actually a pivotal point for the Storm. Down 4-0 early in the game, Chanhassen battled back to eventually fall 10-9. Panner was impressed with the intensity the players showed in that game.
“Moving forward I knew there was something special about this group, different mindset of this group this year. That is exactly how we want to continue to fight,” Rachel Panner said.
The Storm tallied off nine straight wins since the loss to Prior Lake, winning the conference crown and moving up to the top spot in the Minnesota coaches rankings. Heading into section play, Chanhassen aims to make its first state tournament appearance in program history.
“We have the talent, it’s just about maintaining our focus and emotions,” Rachel Panner said.
Chaska
Hegna stepped into the interim head coaching role with Lauren Koloski on maternity leave. Early on, Hegna wanted the Hawks (10-3) to gel quickly and shore up their defensive unit. Chaska has done so in victories, allowing a little more than 7 goals a game. She was especially elated with the last win of the season coming against Orono.
“I saw the team that I knew we could be all season come alive. We have had a great season, but we’ve lost some big leads and not played to our full potential in some games and I knew we could be better than what we were showing,” Hegna said.
With the Hawks moving into the postseason, Hegna has been stressing her message of remembering the details more than ever, whether it is giving extra effort on defense to force a turnover or catching a pass under pressure.
“I say to my team almost every day, ‘Do the little things and the little things add up’ and it is so true. It really comes down to knowing your role on the team, working together, and doing those little things,” Hegna said.
Chaska has not been led by just one player throughout the season. Rather, Hegna believes everyone on the team has made their own impact. That has made being the interim coach that much better.
“I don’t necessarily think it is one specific person, rather more that everyone on our team has stepped up and realized their specific and unique roles,” Hegna said. “I have had an absolute blast as the interim head coach. I’ve learned a ton and I’ve definitely made some mistakes along the way, but overall I am really proud of my girls and where we are as a team.”
The section tournament begins May 31. Chanhassen fell in the finals last year to Eden Prairie, while Chaska lost in the quarterfinals to Hutchinson.