The Chanhassen dance team hosted its second annual invitational meet Dec. 3 at Chanhassen High School, but the competition was not the only part of the event.
Kay Fraser, mother of current Chanhassen dancer Sofia and alumnus Victoria, suffered second- and third- degree burns at a backyard bonfire Oct. 15. Fraser was treated for her burns and faces a multi-week road to recovery.
The team organized the “Search for the Brighter Side” event to encourage competitors to come together and support Fraser. Competing teams—Edina, Eden Prairie, Eastview, Hopkins, Rogers, Park and Wayzata—all wore red ribbons, and fans wore red clothing to show support. The event was originally supposed to be at the Metro West Conference meet at Chanhassen High School Nov. 29, which was postponed due to weather. Wayzata and Mound Westonka wore red at all of their team practices during the week, and New Prague offered a cash donation for Fraser.
"As a coaching staff and program we are overwhelmed, inspired and grateful for the dance community that came together to show their support for one of our own,” head coach Rea Ryan said.
Fraser is the vice president of the Chanhassen dance team booster board, a significant fan of the team and a friend to many in the Chanhassen dance community.
Chanhassen also received cash donations along with donations to her Go Fund Me page during the event.