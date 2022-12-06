Chanhassen Dance Invitational

Competing teams at the second annual Chanhassen dance invitational wore a red ribbon in support of Kay Fraser, who recently suffered second and third degree burns.

 Photo courtesy of Billie Perkins

The Chanhassen dance team hosted its second annual invitational meet Dec. 3 at Chanhassen High School, but the competition was not the only part of the event.

Kay Fraser, mother of current Chanhassen dancer Sofia and alumnus Victoria, suffered second- and third- degree burns at a backyard bonfire Oct. 15. Fraser was treated for her burns and faces a multi-week road to recovery.

