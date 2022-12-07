Tuesday, Dec. 6, was a night for hockey fans in Carver County to head to the Chaska Community Center for another edition of the popular Chaska-Chanhassen rivalry.
It's been a one-sided affair as of late with Chaska winning 13 games in a row, so Chanhassen made a win in this matchup a top priority—especially with the early season meeting televised on Bally Sports North.
“I would say, number one, beat Chaska,” senior captain Evan Miller said at the beginning of the season. “I don’t even remember the last time Chanhassen has beaten Chaska.”
The Storm can check it off their list after a convincing 4-0 victory—their first over the Hawks since the 2015-16 season.
In a physical game from start to finish, Chanhassen held off Chaska, which failed to capitalize on various opportunities.
A pivotal moment came in the second period when Chaska fell behind 1-0 after a first-period goal by Storm junior Jack Christ. The Hawks had an opportunity to strike with the Storm short handed, five to three, for 48 seconds. Instead, Chanhassen’s defense survived and took a 2-0 lead soon after on a goal by junior Tyler Smith that ignited the Storm crowd.
Chanhassen was able to continue applying pressure near the end of the second period but could not score in bunches until the third. Junior Gavin Uhlenkamp found the net a minute and 17 seconds into the period followed by a dagger from Smith a minute and a half later that left Storm fans in gold cheering and Hawks fans in pink heading for the exit.
The contest was one of several high school hockey games in Minnesota that Bally Sports North will televise this season. Fans were excited about the opportunity to highlight the atmosphere at the ice rink.
“It’s always electric when you put Chaska and Chanhassen together,” Chaska head coach Matt Cooke said. “You get two student bodies that are right side-by-side in one arena and then fit in a bunch of fans.”
Chanhassen improved to 3-1 on the season while Chaska fell to 1-3. When asked if the loss would motivate the team more for the next meeting between the two on Jan. 21, Cooke acknowledged that it likely would—but he also said the team needs to focus on the task at hand each game.
“I’d be lying to you if I told you no, but kind of the hardest thing with coaching is that I don’t get to go out and do it for them,” Cooke said. “I can prepare them, I can give them tactical systems as much as I want, but at the end of the day the group of 15 to 18 individuals has to go out there and perform on a nightly basis to be successful.”