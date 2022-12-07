Tuesday, Dec. 6, was a night for hockey fans in Carver County to head to the Chaska Community Center for another edition of the popular Chaska-Chanhassen rivalry.

It's been a one-sided affair as of late with Chaska winning 13 games in a row, so Chanhassen made a win in this matchup a top priority—especially with the early season meeting televised on Bally Sports North.

