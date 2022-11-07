The victory and state football tournament berth was within reach.
After playing in six games with tight finishes this season, Chanhassen tried to pull out one more close win and dethrone defending Class 5A state champion Mankato West. But after four turnovers and failed fourth down conversion on their final drive, the Storm fell short 23-21 in the section 2AAAAA championship Nov. 4.
Chanhassen trailed 6-0 at the end of the first quarter, but the gap could have been wider. The Storm did not possess the ball much and survived two early interceptions with its defense holding the Scarlets to two field goals deep in Storm territory.
Just when the Scarlets appeared to be pulling away with a 13-0 lead in the second quarter, the Storm answered with a long drive led by chunk plays from running back Maxwell Woods and capped off by an eight-yard touchdown connection between quarterback Grant Muffenbier and tight end Keaton Boll.
Trailing 16-7 with about five and a half minutes to play, Chanhassen began its comeback as the offense started to click. Muffenbier found wide receiver Everett Foudray for a large gain, the Storm converted on a fourth-down try rather than attempting a field goal down two scores, and Woods found the end zone from five yards out.
However, Chanhassen quickly found itself again down two scores after failing to recover an onside kick. Despite limiting explosive plays throughout the night, the Storm defense gave up a 52-yard Mankato West rushing touchdown.
Needing to score quickly once again, Muffenbier found Foudray on a deep route for a 31-yard score with 2:20 to play in the game. Pair that with a successful onside kick recovery, and the Storm had a chance to win the game after trailing the whole way.
Chanhassen’s final hope came on fourth down. Muffenbier threw a pass to Woods that would have been enough to gain a first down and put the Storm in field goal range. The pass fell incomplete, though, Mankato West received the ball with the turnover on downs and Chanhassen could not stop the clock to get the ball back.
Chanhassen’ season was defined by close finishes as the Storm played in seven games decided by one score. Chanhassen began the season with four straight victories, including a 17-16 win over neighboring rival Chaska in Week 2. The Storm’s only loss of the regular season came to Robbinsdale Armstrong in a matchup of two 4-0 teams at the time.
Mankato West, on the other hand, was a dominant team throughout the 2022 season, with an unblemished 9-0 record and point differential of +311 before playing Chanhassen. The Scarlets had four shutouts and seven total games in which they allowed seven points or less. Chanhassen was the only team to come within two points of Mankato West and the second team to hold the Scarlets to 23 points.
At 7-1 in the regular season, Chanhassen earned the No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in the section tournament. The Storm beat Waconia 17-13 in the semifinal round to advance to play the Scarlets.
With the loss, Chanhassen finished the season with an 8-2 overall record. The Storm graduate 22 seniors from the roster.