After a thrilling run through section 2AAAA, Chanhassen’s season came to an end March 17 at the hands of Class 4A No. 4 Minnetonka
The No. 6 seed Storm went on the road for the second time in the postseason after upsetting No. 3 seed Shakopee in the quarterfinals of the tournament. While the team was within reach of pulling out another upset, Chanhassen came up just short in a 73-69 loss.
“I thought we played really tough, I just love our guys. There’s never any moment you play perfect but I thought we played hard and tough,” Storm head coach Corey Christopherson said. “We did a lot of things well, obviously a couple possessions short but I’m beyond proud of who we are and what we’re about and how we played.”
Down by just one point heading into the locker room for halftime, Chanhassen had reason to be optimistic. Junior Maxwell Woods, the team’s leading scorer during the season, had just two points, but the Storm’s stingy defense and cleanup on the glass helped keep it a one score game.
Chanhassen would lead by as many as six points less than four minutes into the second half, and Woods started to score more frequently, driving to the rim and drawing Minnetonka fouls. The lead would not last for long, as the Storm and Skippers kept matching shot after shot.
The game went back and forth until the end. Down by one in the final minute, Woods drove to the basket but missed the shot and did not get a foul call. Minnetonka then pushed the ball up the court, drew a foul and made two free throws with 16.2 seconds left to extend its lead to 71-66.
The Storm would not go away, however, as Woods made a three-point basket to cut the lead to two with 9.9 seconds left. Christopherson quickly called a timeout and the Storm were looking to force a turnover or foul to extend the game. The Storm forced the Skippers to take a timeout on their first try inbounding it, but they could not on the second and were unable to foul before Minnetonka sealed the game on a dunk.
Woods finished with 32 points and 11 made free throws. Senior Keaton Boll had eight points and also helped the Storm with key offensive and defensive rebounds before fouling out with about two minutes left in the game.
Coming into the game, Chanhassen was the lowest seeded team left in Class 4A, as the next lowest teams were No. 3 seeds in their respective section tournaments. The loss ends the team’s season at 15-14 overall with a fourth-place finish in the Metro West Conference. The Storm lose seven seniors from the roster, and Christopherson talked about them and the rest of the team after the game.
“We have seven unbelievably awesome seniors that gave a ton to our team, program, school and community, and it was just the fact that we wanted to make sure they know how much they’re loved by us, how much we’re going to miss them, how important they were for our team and program this year kind of setting some foundation pieces we’re very proud of,” Christopherson said. “Proud of everyone in that locker room, I don’t think anything to hang your hat about today, just a couple possessions short.”
Class 2A
Holy Family extended its season to reach the Class 2A state tournament, beating Minneapolis North 75-63 March 17 in the section 5AA championship. Junior Kole Hanson finished with 29 points while senior Boden Kapke added 13. After being ranked as the No. 1 team in the class throughout most of the season, the Fire could receive the No. 1 seed in the Class 2A bracket. The Class 2A tournament begins March 21 with games at 6 and 8 p.m. at the Target Center and Williams Arena.