After a thrilling run through section 2AAAA, Chanhassen’s season came to an end March 17 at the hands of Class 4A No. 4 Minnetonka

The No. 6 seed Storm went on the road for the second time in the postseason after upsetting No. 3 seed Shakopee in the quarterfinals of the tournament. While the team was within reach of pulling out another upset, Chanhassen came up just short in a 73-69 loss.

