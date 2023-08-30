Stress-inducing, nail-biting and nerve-wracking all are ways to describe the 2022 season for Chanhassen.
With an overall record of 8-2, seven of the Storm’s 10 games were decided by one possession. Even the final game of the season — the section 2AAAAA championship against Mankato West — came down to a fourth-down play in the final minutes in a 23-21 loss to the Scarlets.
The team’s goal for this year is to make program history and reach the Class AAAAA state tournament, and the Storm hope to dominate their opponents on the path there.
“We’ve had a goal set for a very long time since that game [against Mankato West],” senior linebacker Tyler Burton said. “That score in that game resonates with us a lot… I think it’s a big motivator for us to not have those type of games anymore this season where they’re nail-biters until the last minute.”
Playing several tight matchups last season, however, is not a blemish to be ashamed of, rather a test the Storm are familiar with and more often than not had the answers for how to come away with a passing grade.
“If we get to the point where we are in those close games we will come out on top because we have the experience of those close games,” senior offensive and defensive lineman Dominic Castagnetto said. “We know how to play when it’s close and we need a score in the last drive.”
Chanhassen lost several seniors from last year but is confident in the leadership it has returning. Burton knows the team has garnered attention heading into the season and is excited to experience it with not just his fellow seniors he has played with since third grade but also the underclassmen who are also invested in the program.
On offense, senior running back and North Dakota State commit Maxwell Woods returns after surpassing 1,400 rushing yards last season. Woods also totaled 18 rushing touchdowns behind a strong offensive line. Despite several linemen from last season graduating, Burton has been impressed with how well the newer faces of the unit have performed during the team’s practices.
The Storm will be without receiver Josh Och, who led the team with 488 receiving yards as a senior, but Woods believes senior Daxton Bush will step up to have a bigger role for the offensive unit. Bush is the team’s leading returning receiver with 137 yards last season.
The offense will also have a new leader at quarterback. Grant Muffenbier played in all 10 games last season, and the only other player to have a completion last year was incoming senior Braden Windschitl.
Defensively, Chanhassen graduated three of its six leading tacklers from 2022. Burton, senior defensive back Tyler Smith and Castagnetto are the team’s leading returners in tackles with 74, 64 and 56, respectively.
Smith also added to the Storm’s defense with five interceptions. Senior linebacker and Minnesota commit Sam Macy also finished with 44 tackles and two sacks. Macy also thinks senior linebacker Sam Strand will be a key contributor on the defensive side of the ball in his first year starting.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces, we just need to put it all together and stay disciplined, and I think it’ll be a really good season for us,” Woods said.
The Storm will be tested immediately with challenging opponents, with the season opener Aug. 31 against Elk River, a Class 5A foe that finished with an unblemished 13-0 record on its way to the 2022 state championship. Chanhassen’s first home game is Sept. 8 against Owatonna.
Other key games for tournament seeding include two section 2AAAAA rematches: Sept. 22 against Waconia and Sept. 29 against Mankato West. Chanhassen will also host Chaska Oct. 13 for the second-straight year in hopes of winning the Jug in back-to-back seasons. The last time Chanhassen beat Chaska two seasons in a row was 2011 and 2012.
The section 2AAAAA tournament begins Oct. 24 with the championship game set for Nov. 3. Section 2AAAAA has just five teams, meaning the No. 4 and 5 seeds will play each other Oct. 24, with the winner advancing to play with the top three seeds Oct. 28.