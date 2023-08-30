Stress-inducing, nail-biting and nerve-wracking all are ways to describe the 2022 season for Chanhassen.

With an overall record of 8-2, seven of the Storm’s 10 games were decided by one possession. Even the final game of the season — the section 2AAAAA championship against Mankato West — came down to a fourth-down play in the final minutes in a 23-21 loss to the Scarlets.

