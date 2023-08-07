The Chanhassen football program is hosting its annual Night with the Storm event Aug. 16 at the Storm Stadium Plaza.
In its second year, Night with the Storm is geared toward connecting with local elementary students to get them excited about the program and upcoming football season. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Young fans are able to meet and take pictures with Chanhassen varsity football players and participate in carnival games for different prizes.
Fans can also get autographs from players and meet and take pictures with the Storm cheerleaders. The event is free for anyone interested in attending.
New to the event this year includes concessions, a visit from the Chick-Fil-A cow and t-shirts and Kona Ice for sale. Other vendors that will be at Night with the Storm include Victopia, The Burban House and TwoBirds.
Chanhassen opens the 2023 football season on the road at Elk River on Aug. 31. The team’s first home game is the following week against Owatonna Sept. 8. The Storm are coming off an 8-2 season that ended in the section 2AAAAA championship game.