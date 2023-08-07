The Chanhassen football program is hosting its annual Night with the Storm event Aug. 16 at the Storm Stadium Plaza.

In its second year, Night with the Storm is geared toward connecting with local elementary students to get them excited about the program and upcoming football season. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Young fans are able to meet and take pictures with Chanhassen varsity football players and participate in carnival games for different prizes.

Tags

Events