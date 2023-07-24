For Logan Dobratz, simply deciding to try a different sport with a stick and netting at the end of it led her to different experiences around the world.
Now an assistant coach for the Chanhassen girls lacrosse team, Dobratz has gained several life-changing experiences she would never have expected through the sport. From playing at the Division I level in college to helping players in Spain with various obstacles along the way, Dobratz shares her passion for lacrosse with others.
Dobratz first played lacrosse in sixth grade when she reluctantly went to a local youth camp. She had cousins from California who loved the sport and her uncle thought Dobratz would have potential to be a strong player.
That camp led to Dobratz playing five years on the varsity roster for Lakeville North. She helped lead the Panthers to a Class A state runner-up finish during her sophomore year in 2013 and finished with 143 goals and 127 assists. Her time playing high school lacrosse did not come without challenges, however, as Dobratz tore her ACL her senior year.
While playing for the Panthers and her club team, Dobratz was unsure she wanted to play lacrosse in college but when Marquette women’s head coach Meredith Black reached out with Dobratz’ first Division I offer, Dobratz jumped at the opportunity.
“[Lacrosse] just wasn’t my life but then it kind of became it and I fell in love [with the sport],” Dobratz said.
During her first season with the Golden Eagles, Dobratz was still recovering from her ACL tear but still attended practices and learned about the time commitment to school and sport as a college athlete. She faced more challenges, tearing her other ACL during her fourth year with the team and then being sent home her fifth season due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Dobratz remained determined to push through.
“The days did get long but then you just saw the light at the end of it. And I think that my faith really helped me through that bout because not every athlete has that mentality,” Dobratz said.
Living in Spain
Black wanted Dobratz to return for a sixth year in 2021. Despite still loving the sport, Dobratz decided she was done playing because her body was worn out and she had other interests she wanted to pursue.
Possibly the most significant interest for Dobratz was to live in Spain for at least one year. She became interested in high school and decided to study Spanish and Education at Marquette. With the goal of being a Spanish teacher, Dobratz wanted to fully immerse herself in that culture as a way to improve her skills when she returned to teach in the United States.
“If I’m teaching this, I must immerse myself into some sort of culture to be able to bring back real life stories to my students so that they can really feel that passion and know that it’s real,” Dobratz said.
Dobratz taught English in a non-bilingual school during her first year in Spain. She intended to stay for just one year but quickly realized that she did not want to leave.
In May 2021, after deciding to stay for another year, Dobratz heard from her former teammate, Lisa Beltramello, who at the time was the head coach for the national women’s lacrosse team in Spain but was unable to get over to Spain due to pandemic travel restrictions. Initially, Beltramello asked Dobratz if she would attend a training session with the team because of the trust between the two, but the training session quickly evolved into much more.
“One training happened and I was like ‘Wow, I’m so passionate for the sport.’ I’m glad I took a little bit of a hiatus but I’m also glad I found it quickly after because I knew that it is part of me and my passion for lots of things,” Dobratz said. “Lacrosse is such a small world and it reaches all different parts of the world which is super, super lovely.”
With Beltramello unable to travel to Spain for some time, Dobratz became the main point of contact between her and the team and helped with more practices. A majority of the players also competed for a club team in Madrid and encouraged Dobratz to become a player-coach for the club team.
Beltramello was eventually able to return to Spain to coach, but Dobratz remained a part of the coaching staff, helping run training sessions to prepare the team for the World Cup in 2022. She said it was rewarding to see how the culture shifted among the team as the players began to learn more technical skills about the sport and also became more passionate. For Dobratz, the experience will forever remain a key factor in her life.
“To be saying I’m the Spanish coach, I never thought it would be part of my story,” Dobratz said. “Being in Spain for two years, it really has a part of me… I do feel like a part of me belongs there so I wanted to give back to that and grow the community of lacrosse out there, and it’s been the best decision of my life.”
Back in the United States this school year, Dobratz was a long-term substitute Spanish teacher at Chanhassen High School along with being on the Storm’s lacrosse coaching staff. Chanhassen finished the season 13-5 overall, winning its second straight section 2 title. Dobratz hopes to stay at Chanhassen for the foreseeable future, feeling settled in a consistent routine and helping the lacrosse program continue to succeed.