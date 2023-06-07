Chanhassen High School played host to two lacrosse section finals June 7, as the girls punched their ticket back to the Class A state tournament while the boys came up short of a three-peat.
In the first of the two games, the Storm girls survived a furious comeback by Eden Prairie to win 16-15 in overtime on a sudden victory goal by senior Tatumn Nyen.
Chanhassen jumped out to a 7-0 lead about eight minutes into the game thanks to three goals by junior Gabby Bjugan and some strong defensive play. The Storm led by as many as six goals in the second half when the Eagles started to click offensively. Chanhassen never trailed in the game until about 37 seconds left to play when Eden Prairie scored its seventh goal in less than eight minutes to put Chanhassen on the brink of elimination.
But Nyen swooped in late to stun the Eagles with a late-game goal of her own, tying the game at 15 with 14.5 seconds left. Neither team scored in the first three minutes of overtime until Nyen notched the game-winner.
On the boys side, Chanhassen found itself down 4-1 to Shakopee late in the first quarter and could never claw its way back to take the lead. The Storm fell 11-9 to the Sabers, ending their section 2A championship streak at two. Senior Carter Van Holland finished with five goals and one assist to lead Chanhassen.