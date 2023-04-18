Plenty of changes surround the Chanhassen girls lacrosse team heading into the season, including losing top players in the state to graduation and learning new concepts under a new head coach.
But after the first week of practice and a scrimmage against Edina, a top ranked team from last season, the Storm are confident they can have a successful season once again.
“I’m excited to see what it’s going to be like in a couple weeks,” senior captain Tatumn Nyen said. “If this is what it’s going to be like after one week of practice and we look like this, good things are to come.”
Chanhassen’s confidence is boosted by players who are returning to the lineup. On offense, players like junior captain Gabby Bjugan (74 points) and senior captains Allie Welder (55 points) and Aly McPartland (39 points) return and expect to provide a spark. On defense, Chanhassen has Nyen who was a first team all-state defender last season, junior captain Jadyn Hahn and junior Katie Colleran who had a save percentage of .587 and goals against average of 6.13 as a sophomore.
“We are all already super close and that chemistry is already there, so it can just go up from here,” McPartland said.
Chanhassen finished the 2022 season with a 17-2 overall record which included their first section championship and sixth straight Metro West Conference championship. In the program’s first state tournament, the Storm made it all the way to the Class A state championship game before falling to Lakeville South and now hope to end its season in the title game again with a different result.
“I think we have the capability to get out of our section again and go to state. We’re more than capable,” Nyen said. “We have the speed, talent [and] ethic. More than anything, all of us want to get there badly.”
Head coach Carly Goetz steps into the program after former coach Rachel Panner stepped down this past fall. Players like Welder and Hahn said the team has had to adjust but likes the energy Goetz brings. After playing college lacrosse at Virginia Tech, Goetz has also brought along different drills and strategies to challenge the team.
“I can also start seeing improvement out of people with understanding plays and just their attentiveness to where the ball is on the field,” Bjugan said. “We’ve all grown that next step since we’ve gotten here.”
Following the scrimmage with Edina April 11, the Chanhassen captains were impressed with how well the entire team adjusted to new concepts that have been implemented in the first week of practice. The players believe one of the team’s greatest strengths will be its speed, and McPartland added the Storm is not afraid to be gritty and play with maximum effort.
The path back to the state tournament will be challenging during the regular season. After opening the season with Minnetonka, Chanhassen faces four teams who either were ranked in the top 10 at the end of last season or reached the state tournament as well, including a state championship game rematch with Lakeville South on April 28. Other key games include hosting Eden Prairie April 18 and Chaska April 27 while traveling to Prior Lake May 5 and Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 16.
The Section 2 tournament begins the week of May 29, while the Class A state tournament takes place June 13-17 at Stillwater and White Bear Lake High Schools.