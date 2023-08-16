Teagan Gauerke

Chanhassen’s Teagan Gauerke hits a tennis ball during a match in the 2022 season.

 Brendan O’Brien/Southwest News Media

The Chanhassen girls tennis season is a few days away from matches that will begin a bit earlier than normal, and the Storm’s veteran presence will be key for the team.

Prior to the first week of tryouts and practice, head coach Jim Mason said he was excited to see how the girls respond to a more challenging schedule. With nine of the Storm’s top 12 players back from a season ago, Mason hopes the experience will lead to a top finish in the Metro West Conference and home court to start the postseason.

Tags

Events