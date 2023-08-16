The Chanhassen girls tennis season is a few days away from matches that will begin a bit earlier than normal, and the Storm’s veteran presence will be key for the team.
Prior to the first week of tryouts and practice, head coach Jim Mason said he was excited to see how the girls respond to a more challenging schedule. With nine of the Storm’s top 12 players back from a season ago, Mason hopes the experience will lead to a top finish in the Metro West Conference and home court to start the postseason.
“I think the experience is going to help, basically, because we have a lot of experience at the top of the lineup,” Mason said. “The top lineup of experience is where most teams are strong in the lineup … we can throw out a pretty deep singles lineup.”
At singles, Chanhassen has all four players back from 2022 in Keagan Van Asten, Samantha Spiteri, Aria McNeely and Lily Christensen, though Mason expects one of those players to play the other half of the top doubles pairing with captain Teagan Gauerke.
Gauerke said she hopes to win as many matches as possible with whomever her doubles partner will be.
“I’m just excited,” she said. “I hope that it works out well because doubles can be interesting if you don’t click with your partner, but I think I’ll click with anyone. I think we have a lot of good options.”
Fellow Captain Josie Tregembo is another doubles player who will make up a core of the lineup and is looking forward to leading the team during her final season.
“I’m actually really excited. I’ve always really looked up to the captains, and I just feel very honored to have more of a leadership role with the team,” she said.
As an individual, Tregembo wants to improve some skills in her own playing style while also meshing well with different teammates when playing doubles. She also hopes to make an impact on the team in what can often be seen as just an individual sport.
“For the team, just trying to encourage everyone and being open to play either doubles or singles to just contribute to the team in the best way that you can,” she said.
Having players open to playing singles or doubles will be important, as Mason said the second and third doubles pairings are the areas without as much depth.
“Looking at the girls that played a lot this summer — the girls that are probably going to fill in that position are not going to be seniors,” Mason said. “They’re going to be younger girls, girls that are going to be at least around again in another year, so it’ll be good to get them some experience.”
Last season, Chanhassen finished second in the Metro West Conference for the first time since 2020, had an overall team record of 13-5 and reached the third round of the section 2AA tournament. Mason said a goal of the team is to finish in the top three of the conference for the fourth straight season and be a top three-seeded team in the section along with earning a home match in the section 2AA tournament.
The Storm’s first match is set for Aug. 21 against Prior Lake, with another home match scheduled Aug. 22 against Minneapolis Washburn with the goal of getting more playing experience ahead of a tournament in St. James. The squad has historically competed in the tournament to start the season, and Mason said an early season goal is to win the tournament this year on Aug. 25 after coming close to winning it last season.
“It’ll be helpful for St. James, at least, especially since our first match of the year is against Prior Lake, which we lost to them 3-4 last year and it was a super competitive team,” Gauerke said. “So even though we were playing them at the beginning of the season, I think that will be really good for preparing us for the St. James tournament.”
Chanhassen will also scrimmage Visitation and will try to scrimmage Owatonna, two tough teams, in Mason’s eyes, that can help the team gain valuable experience.
The section 2AA tournament begins the week of Oct. 2 with the team portion of the tournament, and the team section finals will be Oct. 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College. The individual portion of the tournament will take place Oct. 13 and 17, also at the college. The Class 2A tournament will be Oct. 24-27 at the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota campus.