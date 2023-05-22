Heading into the Metro West Conference championship meet May 17, Chanhassen girls head coach Jessica Matheson, other coaches on staff and athletes knew winning the girls conference title was a possibility.
Later that afternoon, after the Storm had three athletes score points in the 400 meter dash in eighth-grader Madelyn Faust (second, 1:00.07), freshman Bella Naples (fourth, 1:01.33) and junior Jennifer Pierson (sixth, 1:02.22), it was starting to set in as a reality. Chanhassen finished with 118.5 points to win its first girls conference championship since 2021
“We’ve worked hard through rain, sleet, snow, sun and heat, followed by snow again. The weather sometimes made it very difficult to be excited to come to practice, but our girls have shown up every day through sore shins, beat up bodies, and they continue to work. It feels good to accomplish that,” Matheson said.
The Storm had two athletes win individual events in juniors Marissa Long and Lily Sather. Long took first place in both the 800 meter (2:19.49) and 1600 meter races (5:08.97) while Sather not only won the pole vault (10’6”) but also set the Metro West Conference championship meet record.
But Chanhassen had plenty of other notable finishes, with 19 individual top 8 finishes in total. Senior captain Avery Linder finished second in both the shot put (34’4.25”) and discus (108’11”) and Naples also finished second in the 100 (13.24) and 200 meter dashes (26.92). The Storm also finished second in the 4x800 relay (10:10.56).
Chaska freshman Noella Ross also took home a first place finish on the girls side of competition, winning the 400 meter dash (59.12). The Chaska girls finished eighth with 58 points.
On the boys side, Chaska finished second as a team with 116 points, five behind conference champions Waconia, and Chanhassen finished seventh with 72 points.
Chaska had three athletes place first in individual events, as junior Nolan Sutter won the 1600 meter race (4:20.28), junior Zach Schmidt won the 300 meter hurdles (40.62), and freshman Josh Schmidt won the pole vault with a personal-best 14 feet 7 inches. Schmidt’s pole vault also set a school record and beat his previous best of 13 feet 6 inches.
Additionally, the Hawks also won the 4x400 meter relay (3:31.60). Junior Isaac Chock finished second in the 110 meter hurdles (16.46) while Sutter also finished second in the 800 meter race (2:01.19).
Chanhassen senior Christian Batchlor won the triple jump at 44 feet and 4.25 inches, while sophomore Myles Woods finished third in the 100 meter dash (11.75), finishing two-hundredths of a second away from first. Storm senior Brian Gilbertson (12’) and junior Jack Grobel (12’) finished second and third, respectively, in the pole vault.
Wright County East Conference championship
Several athletes for Holy Family and Southwest Christian reached the top of the podium at the conference championship meet May 16.
For the Fire, senior Logan Paulsen won the girls shot put (36’3”) and discus (129’5”), setting school records in both events. Junior Thomas Red Wing also won the boys discus (153’10”) and broke the previous school record by 10 inches.
“Both of them are multi-sport athletes… Both of them are just athletes in general, but they definitely have adopted a lot of strength that they’ve had from being in those sports prior,” head coach Kyle Economy said. “It was just cool to see their faces afterward.”
Southwest Christian senior Mehlayna Straub led the way for the Stars, winning three individual events. Straub took first place on the track in the 100 (12.9) and 200 meter dashes (26.52) and in the field for triple jump (36’6.25”). Junior Kaitlyn Wercinski also took home a first place finish in the 300 meter hurdles (48.91). For the Stars boys, junior Zion Buck won the long jump (20’11.5”).
On the boys side, Holy Family finished fifth with 53 points while Southwest Christian finished sixth out of as many teams with 40 points, as Jordan won the meet with 162 points. On the girls side, Southwest Christian tied for fourth with 67 points while Holy Family finished sixth with 32. Mound Westonka won the meet with 141 points.