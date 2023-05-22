Heading into the Metro West Conference championship meet May 17, Chanhassen girls head coach Jessica Matheson, other coaches on staff and athletes knew winning the girls conference title was a possibility.

Later that afternoon, after the Storm had three athletes score points in the 400 meter dash in eighth-grader Madelyn Faust (second, 1:00.07), freshman Bella Naples (fourth, 1:01.33) and junior Jennifer Pierson (sixth, 1:02.22), it was starting to set in as a reality. Chanhassen finished with 118.5 points to win its first girls conference championship since 2021

