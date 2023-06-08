As a junior defender last season, Tatumn Nyen scored no goals during Chanhassen’s run to the Class A state championship game.
Now a senior and thrust into a new role as a midfielder, Nyen scored not one, but two, of the Storm’s biggest goals of the 2023 season.
Trailing Eden Prairie 15-14 with 14.5 seconds to play in the Section 2 championship game, Nyen scored to force overtime and keep Chanhassen’s state tournament hopes alive. About four-and-a-half minutes of game play later, Nyen found the goal again to give the Storm a 16-15 win over the Eagles June 7.
“It was a tough one, but it felt amazing to bring the team back into it,” Nyen said. “The biggest thing was I wanted to bring the energy today. I found it within myself. I pulled it from my teammates, really couldn’t do it without them and their energy… I would do anything for this team.”
Chanhassen jumped to an early lead through the first eight minutes of play, thanks to a strong defensive stand by junior goalie Katie Colleran and a hat-trick by junior Gabby Bjugan. Shortly after senior midfielder Allie Welder stretched the Storm’s lead to 7-0, Eden Prairie senior Brinley Hopper scored three consecutive goals to breathe some life back into the Eagles’ offense.
After the first half, Chanhassen led by just four, but they extended it to six midway through the second. The Storm’s 14-8 lead came with a little less than 10 minutes to play after senior Aly McPartland scored a goal to give the team some more breathing room.
While the game started with seven straight goals by Chanhassen, it almost ended with seven unanswered goals by Eden Prairie. Hopper scored three more goals in a seven minute span, and junior Kaci Kotschevar-Call appeared to have punctuated the Eagles’ comeback by scoring her second goal with 37 seconds to play.
“It’s always nerve-wracking because teams like this, it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” Nyen said. “Eden Prairie is very strong. They can always come back into a game no matter what… we knew coming in this was going to be a battle until the end and we were confident we could pull it through.”
Chanhassen only trailed during the 23 seconds between Kotschevar-Call’s goal and Nyen’s. Nyen had a team-high five goals while Bjugan and Welder each finished with four goals.
Nyen received All-Metro first-team defensive honors last season but was switched to midfielder after the Storm lost seven seniors from their state-runners up roster. Goetz did not struggle to find praise for the senior captain following the win.
“She is a star. I will say it a million times over again – she is a star,” Goetz said of Nyen. “I’m so impressed with her… It’s not a surprise. She works to be that good and she deserves those shining moments.”
This is the second straight season Chanhassen has beaten Eden Prairie in the section final, winning 13-10 last spring. Now that the Storm survived an overtime thriller, they will regroup and prepare for their second straight state tournament appearance after reaching the state championship game. Nyen believes this result will only propel the team forward.
“This is just wind in our sails for us,” Nyen said. “Having it be this close is a confidence builder because we know that we were that close to being done with our season in a split second.”
The Class A lacrosse state tournament begins June 13 between Stillwater and White Bear Lake high schools, with following games June 15 and 17. Other qualifying teams include Lakeville South, East Ridge, Stillwater, Benilde-St. Margaret's, Edina, Champlin Park and Elk River/Zimmerman.