Jack Dahlgren

Missouri graduate student and Chanhassen High School graduate Jack Dahlgren will compete in seven events during the 2023 NCAA championships at the University of Minnesota March 22-25.

 Photo by Kaylee English, courtesy of Missouri Athletics

With his collegiate career coming to an end, the circle that is Jack Dahlgren’s swimming career was completed.

After five seasons swimming in the Southeastern Conference for Missouri, Dahlgren, a Chanhassen High School graduate, competed in the 2023 NCAA Division I championships March 22-25 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center on the University of Minnesota campus. It was his fifth and final time swimming at the championship meet, and it came to a fitting conclusion in his home state at a pool where he previously reached a number of swimming accomplishments.

Tags

Events